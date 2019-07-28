One week after all nine of John Brown University's intercollegiate athletic programs were honored with the NAIA's Scholar-Team designation, four programs paced their counterparts in the Sooner Athletic Conference, the league offices announced on Wednesday morning.

Of the seven programs eligible, four clinched their respective sport's top GPA crown. Men's basketball paced all league opponents with a 3.19 grade-point average, while both cross country teams ran away with their titles, boasted by a 3.77 and 3.68 for the women and men, respectively. Volleyball also won its sport's top slot with a 3.52.

Despite fielding the fewest SAC-sponsored sports in the conference, the Golden Eagles' four top spots paced all conference members. Oklahoma City and Wayland Baptist (Texas) both landed three GPA titles apiece.

At the culmination of the 2017-18 season, John Brown had three titles, improving by one this season.

The Southwestern Christian (Okla.) women's basketball squad produced the top GPA of any sport, boasting a 3.88 GPA. Ten women's basketball teams achieved a 3.0 GPA within the SAC, marking the highest number of teams in any sport.

Oklahoma City and Wayland Baptist led the league with 11 Scholar-Teams each.

