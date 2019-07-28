The National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) announced on Tuesday that John Brown University men's basketball student-athletes Josh Bowling, Jake Caudle, Benjamin Smith, Quintin Bailey and Desmond Kennedy have been named to the 2018-19 NABC Honors Court.

The NABC Honors Court recognizes men's collegiate basketball student-athletes who excelled in academics during the past season. In order to be named to the Honors Court, a student-athlete must be a junior or senior and have a cumulative grade-point average of 3.2 or higher.

"I'm so proud of our guys this (past) year and the effort they put into their academics," head coach Jason Beschta said. "I love seeing our older guys step up to set such a tremendous example for those who will follow them. What a special group of guys getting it done both on the court and in the classroom. Hoping this will be the standard for seasons to come."

JBU's five selections to the NABC Honors Court set a new program record since the Honors Court program began in the 2005-06 season. The five were also tied for the most honorees in the Sooner Athletic Conference and topped all four-year Arkansas colleges and universities.

Bowling and Smith were both repeat honorees, while Caudle graced the list for the first time in his career. Transfers Bailey and Kennedy were both first-time selections.

Located in Kansas City, Mo., the NABC founded in 1927 by Phog Allen, the legendary basketball coach at the University of Kansas, a student of James Naismith, the inventor of basketball, organized coaches into this collective group to serve as Guardians of the Game. The NABC currently has nearly 5,000 members consisting primarily of university and college men's basketball coaches.

Sports on 07/28/2019