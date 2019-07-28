Marsha R. Bland

Marsha R. Bland, 77, of Gentry, Ark., died July 7, 2019, in Bentonville, Ark.

She was born Sept. 7, 1941, in Duluth, Minn., to George A. Sears and Theron A. Busch Sears. She and Glen Bland started Bland's Twice But Nice in the 1980's and it was a fixture in the community selling furniture, antiques of all kinds, bait, tackle, guns, ammo and jewelry. She was an excellent seamstress and sewed until her passing.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Carmen Bonneville; and a son, Ric Mapes.

She is survived by three sisters, Cheri Crane, Darla Gould and Holly Lamour; three children, Ron Mapes and wife Julia, Guy Mapes and wife Karole, and Romelle Walkup and husband Tim; nine grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life service will take place at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Wasson Memorial Chapel in Siloam Springs, Ark.

An online guest book is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Boys Town, P.O.Box 5000, Boys Town, NE 68010 or charity of one's choice.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

Francis 'Gene' Hunter

Francis "Gene" Hunter, 84, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died July 23, 2019, at Siloam Springs Nursing and Rehab Center.

He was born July 14, 1935, in Midland, Texas, to Joseph Hunter and Gracie Hart-Hunter. On May 4, 1958, he married Eddie Lue McAlister in Midland. He was a U.S. Marine veteran. He was active in the children's ministry of Living Way Church in Midland. He enjoyed cars, being outdoors, water skiing and watching his son, Joey, and grandson, Jedidiah, play sports.

He is survived by his wife; a son, Joey Hunter and wife Rebecca of Siloam Springs; a brother, Dorwin Hunter of Texas; two sisters, Nancy Holmes of South Carolina and Sydney Deal of North Carolina; and two grandchildren.

Graveside services were July 27, 2019, at Oak Hill Cemetery in Siloam Springs with Steve Becker officiating.

An online guest book is available at www.backstrom-pyeatte.com.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs was in charge of arrangements.

Jay Dee Moon

Jay Dee Moon, 67, of Melbourne, Fla., died on July 22, 2019.

He was born Feb. 6, 1952, in Tulsa, Okla., to J.D and Peggy Moon. He spent his childhood living across many states and graduated from high school in Bakersfield, Calif., in 1970. He graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of Georgia in 1974. He married Marilyn McKrisky on Nov. 18, 1977, and they moved to Brevard County, Fla., in 1978.

He had been involved in the seafood business since 1978. He owned Seafood markets and various distribution companies in Merritt Island, Port Canaveral and Melbourne. He was active in Organized Fishermen of Florida and the Southern Shrimp Alliance for more than 30 years, advocating for the people of the seafood community in Florida.

He had four children. He was a baseball, soccer and softball coach, as well as a Sunday school and Bible study teacher. He was also active on the board of the Salvation Army. He loved baseball, golf, the Georgia Bulldogs, chocolate and his family. He was of the Christian faith.

He is survived by his wife; four children, Nick Moon and wife Naomi Moon, Katie Moon, Malia Moon Moran and husband James Moran IV, and Alissa Moon; four siblings, Jack Moon, Joy Allen, Jenni Allen and Judy Burgess; and five grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jay Moon Charitable fund to support the organizations he loved. Jay Moon Charitable fund or Venmo @Malia-Moran

His home-going celebration was July 27, 2019, at Life's Oasis Church in Harbor City Boulevard, Melbourne.

Graveside services will be held at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Siloam Springs on Monday, July 29, 2019, at 2 p.m.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs was in charge of local arrangements.

