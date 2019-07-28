Siloam Springs sales tax receipts were up $58,976 in June compared to the same month last year.

Sales tax receipts were $707,148 last month, compared to $648,172 in June 2019, according to the July issue of City & Town magazine.

County sales tax receipts were up $53,268, from $274,901 in June 2018 to $328,169 in June 2019.

The city's sales tax receipts come from its 2 percent sales tax. The total sales tax rate in Siloam Springs is 9.5 percent.

City sales tax receipts are used for utility infrastructure, repayment of wastewater treatment plant bonds, the city's general fund, public safety and the street department.

A share of county sales tax receipts pays on two water utility infrastructure bonds.

Other cities that saw an increase in city sales tax receipts were:

• Bentonville, up $794,372 to $2.81 million

• Eureka Springs, up $1,259 to $211,994

• Fayetteville, up $246,027 to $3.75 million

• Gentry, up $38,812 to $102,075

• Rogers, up $294,813 to $3.48 million

Cities that saw a decrease in city sales tax receipts were:

• Lincoln, down $4,830 to $44,383

• Springdale, down $29,597 to $2.64 million.

