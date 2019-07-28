School board members accepted the resignation of Krystal Wheat, Panther Health and Wellness Clinic coordinator, and hired three new teachers during a brief special meeting on Thursday.

The meeting took place in Superintendent Jody Wiggins' office and lasted less than four minutes.

Wheat has served as coordinator of the school-based clinic as well as Bright Futures Siloam Springs for the past year. She worked for the Siloam Springs School District for the past 15 years, first as a business teacher and then as a high school counselor.

In her resignation letter, Wheat said she will be available to work through Aug. 15 and will be available to continue her employment through the transition of her replacement.

"I will always cherish the wonderful years I have served in the district," she wrote. " I will remain in this community and will continue to be a supporter of the amazing work that takes place every day in Siloam Springs. The friendships, personal growth and love for the Panthers will always be special to me."

Brian Lamb, school board president, said Wheat has done an "outstanding" job for the school district and wished her well.

"I'll say Krystal has been an excellent person in the district in everything she has done," said board member Connie Matchell.

The licensed staff members hired during the meeting were Melinda Young, Northside Elementary prekindergarten teacher; Ronda Bryant, intermediate school special education resource teacher; and Sarah Gill, high school English language arts teacher.

School board members also approved a list of an additional 14 summer hires.

General News on 07/28/2019