John Brown III of Siloam Springs is one of three officers from Northwest Arkansas to be elected to the Arkansas Educational Television Network Commission.

During their June meeting, a nominating committee of the commission elected Brown as vice chair, George "Skip" Holland of Fayetteville as commission chair and West Doss of Fayetteville as secretary/treasurer.

Other commission members are Woody Freeman of Jonesboro and Dr. Kathryn Jones of Bentonville.

Commissioners are appointed by the governor with the advice and consent of the Arkansas Senate. Commissioners serve eight-year terms, which are renewable. Of the eight commissioners, one will be from each of the state's four congressional districts, one will be actively involved in the Arkansas public school system and one will be actively involved in higher education in Arkansas.

The role of an AETN commissioner is that of citizen representative responsible for the oversight of the statewide telecommunications network.

AETN is Arkansas' only statewide public media network. It delivers local productions and Public Broadcasting Service programs through the district channels AETN PBS, AETN Create, AETN PBS KIDS, AETN World and AETN AIRS on SAP, as well as several digital platforms.

General News on 07/31/2019