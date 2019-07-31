Photo submitted The Hawg City Hawgs finished state runner-up at the Arkansas American Legion baseball tournament in Harrison on Monday.

HARRISON -- The Hawg City Hawgs AA American Legion baseball team wrapped up its summer season Monday with a runner-up finish in the state tournament held in Harrison.

The Hawgs lost to Morrilton 12-1 in the championship game Monday afternoon after beating Gwatney Chevorlet 15-3 earlier in the day in the semifinals.

The Hawgs, made up of players from Siloam Springs, Gravette and Gentry, finished the summer with a 10-5 record, including a 4-2 mark in the state tournament.

The Hawgs opened the state tournamenton Thursday with a 5-2 win over Sheridan. L.T. Ellis had 11 strikeouts in the win and Isaac Price had two hits and scored a run, while Ayden Smartt had a hit and an RBI.

The Hawgs lost 5-4 to Morrilton on Saturday. Dakota Harrel, Jonah Keener and Colby Mills all pitched for the Hawgs, while Smartt scored two runs and had a hit and an RBI and Price had a hit and RBI.

The Hawgs rebounded to beat Harrison 12-1 on Sunday, scoring seven runs in the fifth inning. J.P. Wills had three hits and three RBIs, while Ellis had three hits and two RBIs. Price and A.J. Serrano each had a hit and two RBIs, while Caleb Wallace pitched a complete five-inning game.

The Hawgs then beat Sheridan 4-2 on Sunday to advance to the semifinals. Baron Meek had two hits, a run and an RBI, while Ellis had a hit, run and RBI and Price a hit and RBI. Smartt had a hit and a run, while Keener pitched 2 1/3 innings and Smartt 4 1/3 innings.

The Hawgs scored 13 runs in the second inning in the win over Gwatney Chevrolet. Peyton Wright had two hits and three RBIs and scored a run, while Caleb Wallace had two hits, scored two runs with one RBI. Smartt had two hits and scored two runs, while Meek, Serrano and Ellis each had a hit and two RBIs. Wills and Elijah Coffey split up the pitching duties.

In the championship against Morrilton, the Hawgs fell behind and never could catch up in their second loss to Morrilton.

