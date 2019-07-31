The Siloam Springs Farmers Market will kick off national farmers market week Saturday at 10 a.m. with a mayoral proclamation and celebration.

National farmers market week is sponsored by the Farmers Market Coalition, a 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to "strengthen farmers markets for the benefit of farmers, consumers and communities," the organization's website states.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture Agricultural Marketing Service, there were a reported 8,687 farmers markets in operation in 2017.

The Siloam Springs Farmers Market began in 1999 and currently has up to 25 farmers and vendors selling products like pasture-raised meats, eggs, produce and artisan, handcrafted items, according to Main Street Siloam Springs.

Main Street Siloam Springs has been hosting the farmers market since 2008.

The farmers market is located at Memorial Park and hosts farmers and vendors from April to October.

