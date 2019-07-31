Northwest Health is hosting three baby fairs, designed to inform and empower new and soon-to-be parents. The exclusive events, which are free of charge, are being held at Northwest Medical Center-Bentonville, Siloam Springs Regional Hospital and Willow Creek Women's Hospital from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

In addition to hand-picked exhibitors and vendors, local experts will provide classroom-style mini-seminars. Guests can meet and interview OB/GYNs, neonatologists, pediatricians and Certified Nurse Midwives in addition to touring the hospitals' labor and delivery departments and low-intervention labor and delivering suites at two of the hospitals. Visit http://bit.ly/SummerBabyFairs to register for FREE today or call 479-757-LIFE (5433).

"During pregnancy, we understand there are a lot of decisions to make such as choosing a name, how to decorate the baby's nursery and also choosing the right provider and where to deliver," said Juli McWhorter, chief administrative officer at Willow Creek Women's Hospital and leader of Northwest Health's women's services. "The Baby Fair is an opportunity for mothers-to-be and their families to see what Northwest Health offers, meet the physicians and providers as well as our staff -- including our OB Nurse Navigators at each hospital and to receive education on childbirth, safety, health and wellness during and after pregnancy for both Mom and baby."

Already there are more than 30 vendors scheduled to participate and several speakers and topics lined up.

"In addition to our guest speakers, there will be vendors from the community and also exhibits from our hospitals providing information on breastfeeding, nutrition, options to manage pain and anxiety during natural childbirth and so much more," McWhorter said. "Attendees will also get to speak with our nurses and local providers and get to know them a little better, ask questions and see what our labor and delivery rooms look like as well as the low-intervention birth suites at The Family Birthplace at Northwest Medical Center-Bentonville and at Willow Creek Women's Hospital."

Low intervention birth is an option for women who want a non-medicated natural childbirth experience. With minimal intervention and technology, the Low Intervention Birth Program allows staff to support patients and families in their labor and birthing goals.

The suites offer a queen-sized bed, specialized labor tub, shower, birthing stool, labor balls and waterproof, wireless monitoring. The hospitals also provide a variety of options for comfort during un-medicated labor including nitrous oxide for pain relief and anxiety, aromatherapy, hydrotherapy and a Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) unit to reduce pain.

Information also will be available on all of the classes and education the hospitals provide to the community including yoga and dancing classes, childbirth classes, baby boot camps, breastfeeding support groups, a workout studio on Willow Creek's campus and a lot more. For a complete list of classes, visit NorthwestHealth.com. Another exciting option that's newly available is the Supportive Pregnancy Care group at Willow Creek Women's Clinic in Johnson.

If you are interested in registering for the Baby Fair or would like more information, contact us at 479-757-LIFE (5433) or email to CommunityRelations@nw-health.com.

