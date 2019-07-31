Cody James Easley

Cody James Easley, 24, of Cherokee City, Ark., died July 27, 2019, at the Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Ark.

He was born on Dec. 11, 1994, in Siloam Springs, Ark., to Teresa Higgs Easley Collins and Willie E. "Bill" Easley. He was a self-employed entrepreneur and he loved the outdoors, especially camping, fishing and hunting. He was a motorcycle enthusiast and was a member of the First Christian Church of Siloam Springs. He enjoyed helping others -- he cut wood for many people and was always ready to lend a hand. As a last act of kindness he was an organ donor.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Byrl Gene and Leanna Easley; and grandmother, Mary Lou Carpenter.

He is survived by his parents, Teresa Collins and David Walters of Watts, Okla., and Bill Easley of Cherokee City; one brother, Caleb Saucedo of Pryor, Okla.; one sister, Cassie King and husband Leonard of Siloam Springs; a grandfather, Edward Higgs of Gentry, Ark.; a great-grandmother, Mary Farley of Siloam Springs; and a great-aunt (grandmother), Frances Brown of Siloam Springs.

Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Aug. 3, 2019, at First Christian Church of Siloam Springs with Pastor Joel Rutherford officiating.

An online guestbook is available at www.backstrom-pyeatte.com.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

Obits on 07/31/2019