Yes, sir, President Donald J. Trump is really something! Why is he so great? Because he tells it like it is. He doesn't hold back his thoughts or use politically correct speech. Put him in front of a crowd and he isn't afraid to show his true self. Mocking opponents, calling them names, what's wrong with that? He has absolutely no filters in his actions or words. Perhaps we should all strive to be more like him.

You may find this strange, but sometimes I like to bark at family and friends. Yeah, bark and growl just like a dog! I blame it on past trauma inflicted by a pet Chihuahua. I don't bark in public because of what people may think. I mean, it's a little weird. An educated older adult barking at strangers? Why, people would think I'm crazy or going senile!

But because of President Trump I'm ready to lose my inhibitions and filters. If the President of the United States can make sounds and gestures mocking a disabled person then why can't I bark at people? Why should I care what people think? The First Amendment guarantees the right of free speech, regardless whether that speech is English or canine. As long as I don't bite, I am within my rights to growl at anyone making eye contact.

Instead of yelling or cussing at stupid drivers, I'll just roll the window down and bark in a vicious manner. Hey, Bud, I'm not smiling, I'm baring my fangs at you! At a party and want to break the ice? Let out a few barks and a long howl. Guaranteed to be a conversation starter. If you're nervous, try a few puppy whimpers and see what kind of sympathy you get. Nothing more adorable than a puppy, right?

What other filters should we consider losing? I know, compassion! Who needs that, especially if we are talking about the disenfranchised such as immigrants and minorities. I can't recall President Trump showing any compassion and he is a great leader. So, no more wimpy words of encouragement to the oppressed. Tell them to stop the pity parties and get to work! Lift those boot straps! What do you mean you have no health insurance? Just go on Facebook and beg for money like everyone else. Geez, do we have to think of everything for you people? It's a harsh world out there, but Donald Trump made a name for himself, and he is great, so there is no reason you can't be successful as well. You never hear him complain, right?

Another inhibition we can throw out is worrying about what is actually true. We could all say so much more if we weren't hindered by facts! Thinking is over-rated, as demonstrated by our President many times. Just say what you want to say! Be free! You are entitled to your own reality, I'm pretty sure that's in the Constitution. And spelling! Trump spells words in his tweets the way he wants to spell. The man is great, people, he owns his actions! They aren't mistakes, they're alternative means of documentation. Don't have some liberal know-it-all or English teacher tell you any different. Or just blame spell-check.

Yes, history will no doubt record that President Donald J. Trump is truly something. Maybe he will feel like barking at his rallies: "Woof, woof, bark!"

Fill in your own truth as to what it means.

-- Devin Houston is the president/CEO of Houston Enzymes. Send comments or questions to devin.houston@gmail.com. The opinions expressed are those of the author.

Editorial on 07/31/2019