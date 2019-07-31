Photo submitted State Grand Worthy Advisor Erica Springer (center back) led the 92nd Arkansas Grand Assembly Session in Springdale last month. Siloam Springs Assembly No. 11 members were appointed to state office, won many awards and five new members were initiated into the organization.

After a year of traveling around the state, as well as "Beyond Our Borders," Siloam Springs Assembly No. 11 of the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls finished a year of love, laughter, and fun at the 92nd Arkansas Grand Assembly Session held at the Springdale Holiday Inn, June 27-29.

Grand Worthy Advisor Erica Springer of Siloam Springs, led the meetings for the state throughout the two-and-a-half day convention.

"Springer was a wonderful example of a true Rainbow Girl and showed the skills young ladies receive from being in the organization as she carried out her duties with grace and dignity, along with a few tears that were shed because her time leading the state came to a close," according to a press release.

Siloam Springs Assembly No. 11 was proud to have a few more state officers that carried out duties over the weekend as well. Maddie King served as Grand Faith, Tabitha Eiland as Grand Chaplain, Candy Dubon as Grand Fidelity, and Greg Eiland served as the State Rainbow Dad.

Cheyanne Parrish, Grand Representative to Oklahoma, and Olivia Heald, Grand Representative to Tennessee and Rhode Island, as well as Grand Personal Page to the State Rainbow Dad, did an excellent job presenting their reports and creating their award-winning costumes. Cenzi Johnson did a great job singing with the Grand Choir, as well.

Five new members from Siloam Springs were also initiated, including Ashley Ferman, Dani Henley, Logan Loyd, Stormi Morris and Stephanie Rios.

Assembly No. 11 had three members appointed to state office for the coming year, including Maddie King who was appointed Grand Charity, Tabitha Eiland appointed Grand Drill Leader, and Julie Lewis appointed as the State Mother Advisor.

The following were appointed as Grand Representatives: Olivia Heald to Oklahoma, Cheyanne Parrish to Washington/Idaho (one jurisdiction) and Michigan, Cenzi Johnson to Georgia and New Hampshire, and Alexa Ward to Louisiana and Oregon.

Patti Eiland was appointed to be the new Grand Worthy Advisor, Mikee Oligario of Adoniram Assembly in Little Rock, is to be one of her Ambassadors of Good Will and Maribeth Reisbeck will continue as the Grand Fraternal Secretary. They both also serve on the State Executive Committee. Past Grand Worthy Advisor Elizabeth Reisbeck, will continue to serve as the Director of Grand Representatives and Webmaster for www.ariorg.org.

At the Grand Banquet, Siloam Springs girls and adults earned many awards. The Assembly won the Grand Assembly Program Book Ad Sales award, the Suitcase Decorating award, took second place in the Assembly of the Year competition, and third place in the Drill Competition.

Olivia Heald took the first place award for Best Costume and Cheyanne Parrish tied for second place for hers. For the State Ritual Competition awards Maddie King took second place each in Senior Level Charity's Lecture, Chaplain's Prayers, Gavel Talk and Super 7 (which is all 7 bow lectures); Erica Springer took Senior Level first place Charity's Lecture, second place Rose Ceremony, third place for the Remarkable Ritualistic Award and fourth place in Super 7, in her last year to compete; Tabitha Eiland took 1st place in the Senior Level for Love's Lecture in her last year to compete; Cheyanne Parrish took second place in Junior Level Love's Lecture; and Cenzi Johnson earned third place in her very first ritual competition for Junior Level Love's Lecture. The team of Erica Springer, Tabitha Eiland, Maddie King, and Cheyanne Parrish took third place in the Super 7 Lectures. Michael and Julie Lewis were also honored by the Supreme Inspector in Arkansas, Mrs. Ellen Gigerich, with her Shining Star Award for outstanding service to Arkansas Rainbow.

The International Order of the Rainbow for Girls is a non-denominational faith-based, service-focused organization for girls between the ages of 10 and 21 years old, located in cities around the world. Lifelong skills that are learned include confidence, leadership, and public speaking. It focuses on faith, patriotism, and fidelity to their friends and family. Members are part of a sisterhood with girls from all over the state and internationally. If you would like to know more information, please go to www.gorainbow.org, or contact Mother Advisor Maribeth Reisbeck at 479-228-2407, Patti Eiland at 479-228-1992, or Julie Lewis at 469-644-4134.

