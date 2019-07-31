A Siloam Springs man died after a motorcycle crash involving a deer in Gentry on Saturday.

Cody Easley, 24, was driving a 2009 Honda motorcycle on Bozarth Cemetery Road shortly after noon when the vehicle struck a deer, causing him to be thrown from the motorcycle, according to the Arkansas State Police crash summary.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the accident, the summary states.

Easley was transported to the Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville where he later died.

So far there have been 262 fatal vehicle accidents in Arkansas this year, according to Arkansas State Police statistics.

