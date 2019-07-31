50 Years Ago

From the Herald and Democrat in 1969

Two sermons by Dr. John E. Brown Sr., founder of John Brown University, Siloam Springs, Ark., were selected by Word Records of Waco, Texas, for their "Great Sermons Series," and were available in an LP album from John Brown University.

Dr. Brown's life was one of service in the fields of evangelism, education, radio and as an author of over 40 books. He touched the lives of millions of people in a lifetime of activity rarely equaled by other men.

From the heart of John Brown came hundreds of moving messages from the Word of God. One of the most popular sermons was the dramatic message entitled, "Thoughts Are Things," featured on the new album, it deals with the far-reaching specific effects of the thoughts a person thinks. In the second sermon, "Under the Juniper Tree," Dr. Brown discusses the problem of depression and discouragement and suggests powerful cures. The messages are as timely today as they were 20 years ago.

Editor's Note: And just as timely today as they were in 1969.

30 Years Ago

From the Herald-Democrat in 1989

Siloam Springs Memorial Hospital at least had verbal approval for the relocation of its helicopter pad, according to the hospital's administrator.

Larry Winder told the hospital's board of governors the Federal Aviation Administration inspector had given a verbal OK to move the pad north from its current location on the north side of the hospital.

Several things had to be done, however, before that could happen, including tearing down the hospital-owned house on which the new pad would set and burying several power lines near the site, Winder said.

Burying power lines, including some on South Mount Olive, could be quite expensive, he said.

The first estimate was about $15,000, but the latest one showed the cost might be as much as $50,000, Winder said.

He also said the hospital was in the process of getting bids to tear down the house.

Aug. 22 was to be the final day for bids and they would be reviewed Aug. 23, Winder said.

On Aug. 24, they would be presented to the board, he said.

A contractor could be on site in a week to 10 days following that, Winder said.

10 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 2009

District champs!

The Siloam Springs 12-year-old 70-foot All-Star team advanced to the state tournament in Prairie Grove with a come from behind win over Washington County during the championship game of the district tournament held in Bentonville. Team members and coaches were: Keetun Pierce, Logan Sanderson, Tucker Gambill, Raiff Beever, David Goodman, Tyler Robbins, Caleb Crites, Rance Escarcega, Colby Wilkerson, Keldon Bartlett, Sean Kenny, Austin Hornbuckle, Coach Chris Bartlett, Coach Dannie Sanderson and Coach Mark Pierce.

Obits on 07/31/2019