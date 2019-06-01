Area Sports/Recreation Calendar

Lady Panther Volleyball Camp

The Siloam Springs volleyball team will be hosting Lady Panther Volleyball Camp from 1 to 4 p.m. on June 4 and June 11 at the Panther Activity Center at Siloam Springs High School.

The camp is for girls who have completed grades Pre-K-5 in 2019. Cost is $45 for both days or $25 for each individual day.

Campers will be mentored by the senior high Lady Panthers volleyball team and coaches and learn fundamental volleyball skills. They'll create spirit cards and learn team cheers and chants. Campers will experience team bonding through dance and silly games and learn teamwork. Campers will take a picture in a Lady Panther uniform and with the team and play in a championship-style volleyball game.

Snacks and powerade are provided. Registration is at 12:30 p.m. and parents will need to pick up their child in the lobby at 4 p.m. each day.

Registration can be completed the day of the camp or mailed to SSHS, ATTN: Volleyball Camp, 700 N. Progress Ave., Siloam Springs, AR 72761. Make checks payable to SSHS Volleyball.

For more information, contact head coach Joellen Wright at joellen.wright@siloamschools.com or call 524-5134.

Golden Eagle Basketball Camps

Golden Eagle Basketball Camps are available this summer at John Brown University.

A Little Dribbler Camp and a Day Camp are available from June 3-6, while Elite Camp is July 31.

The Little Dribbler Camp is for boys and girls ages 5-9 and will run each day from 9 a.m. to noon. The camp will focus on fundamentals of dribbling, shooting and passing, games and competition and pool time each day. Cost is $90.

The Day Camp is for boys and girls ages 5-10 and runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily with lunch included. The camp focuses on offensive and defensive skills as well as 1-on-1, 3-on-3 and 5-on-5 games and competitions. Pool time is cinluded each day. Cost is $185.

Elite Camp is for boys entering grades 9-12 and will be from 5 to 8 p.m. and will feature college practice drills, skill work and shooting and live games in front of JBU coaches. Cost is $50.

Registration is available online at www.goldeneaglebasketballcamp.com/. Contact coach Jason Beschta at jbeschta@jbu.edu for more information.

Participants are not contracting with John Brown University with regard to participating in this camp, and John Brown University does not run or have any responsibility for this camp. This camp is privately owned and operated.

Senior exercise options

The Walton Lifetime Health Complex on the campus of John Brown University is a participating facility for both SilverSneakers and Silver&Fit programs. These programs are designed for senior Medicare/Medicaid eligible members and offer a unique blend of physical activity for all. Classes are offered five days a week and are taught by certified instructors. Classes meet Monday through Friday from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. There also is a class that meets in the indoor pool on Monday, Wednesday and Friday called "Splash." If eligible, a SilverSneakers or Silver&Fit membership could be covered by insurance at no charge or for a maximum of $25 a year. Find out if you are eligible by going to www.silversneakers.com or www.silverandfit.com. For questions or more information, call 479-524-7303 or email wlhc@jbu.edu.

