May 20

• Dustin Weaver, 28,was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Colton Weaver, 27, was arrested in connection with failure to appear and possession of a controlled substance.

• Jorge Arriaga, 38, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Jose Torres-Burgos, 22, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Samuel Welsh, 29, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Steven Ramirez-Hernandez, 28, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Thomas Ralls, 70, was arrested in connection with forgery and failure to appear.

• Nathan Norton, 21, was arrested in connection with driving while intoxicated, possession of an open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle, second degree endangering the welfare of a minor and careless or prohibitive driving.

• Carlos Alvarado, 50, was arrested in connection with residential burglary and third degree battery.

• Steven Barrett, 37, was arrested in connection with possession with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, third degree endangering the welfare of a minor and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

• Cecedrice Poole, 35, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Victor Sanchez, 31, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

May 21

• Latisha Paul, 42, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Juvenile, 14, was cited in connection with disorderly conduct.

• Juvenile, 15, was cited in connection with disorderly conduct and second degree assault.

• Elisa Elmore, 31, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Thomas Seay IV, 42, was arrested in connection with two counts driving or boating while intoxicated, possession of an open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle, obstructing governmental operations, possession of a controlled substance and careless or prohibitive driving.

• William Lemke, 46, was arrested in connection with public intoxication and possession of an open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle.

• Trenton Vandusen, 21, was arrested in connection with careless or prohibitive driving, driving while license is canceled, suspended or revoked and leaving the scene of an accident while failing to report personal injury.

• Stacie Church, 40, was cited in connection with permitting an unauthorized person to drive.

May 22

• Seth Dunlap, 21, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Eugene Grant Jr., 50, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Jeremiah Collette, 34, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Colin Carter, 27, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Michael Pruitt Jr., 47, was arrested in connection with criminal contempt and failure to appear.

May 23

• Thomas Alton, 45, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Christopher King, 41, was arrested in connection with third degree domestic battery.

• Sarah Prosser, 35, was arrested in connection with two counts possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, obstructing governmental operations and tampering with physical evidence.

• Michael Fullerton Jr., 24, was cited in connection with shoplifting.

May 24

• Tiffani Colmenero, 23, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Nikki Davenport, 33, was arrested in connection with third degree assault and obstructing governmental operations via use or threaten use of physical force.

• Clifford Randel III, 32, was arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Larry Sellers, 32, was arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.

• Christina Chavez, 32, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Joseph Garrett III, 29, was arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Andrea Armstrong, 28, was cited in connection with driving on a suspended driver's license, for driving while intoxicated and improper use of tags.

May 25

• Alexis Reed, 18, was cited in connection with theft of property.

• Larry Stone, 49, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Vincent Oris, 22, was arrested in connection with possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance, obstructing governmental operations, driving while license is canceled, suspended or revoked and criminal contempt.

• Billy Benbrook, 35, was arrested in connection with possession with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and parole violation warrant.

• Alvis Watkins Jr., 38, was arrested in connection with possession with intent to deliver and operation of a motor vehicle during a period of license suspension or revocation.

• Brandon Vaughan, 30, was arrested in connection with possession with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Ashley Walter, 50, was arrested in connection with possession with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.

May 26

• Juvenile, 17, was cited in connection with disorderly conduct.

• David Riley, 31, was arrested in connection with probation violation.

• Dennis Caviasca, 35, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.

