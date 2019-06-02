The Siloam Springs City Board of Directors is expected to review development permits and an ordinance that would allow the sale of alcohol off-premise on Sundays during its meeting Tuesday.

During the April 16 board meeting, the owners of Ivory Bill Brewing publicly addressed the board and asked it to consider allowing the brewery to sell beer on Sundays for off-premise consumption, citing state law that now allows microbreweries and small breweries to do so.

City Administrator Phillip Patterson brought attention back to the issue during the director's May 7 meeting, asking staff for direction on how to move forward. The board discussed that implementing something like an entertainment district might not be feasible, but amendments to the current city code were.

The board is expected to place the amendment on its first reading Tuesday. If approved, it would allow small breweries, nano breweries and microbrewery restaurants operating in accordance with state law to sell "beer, malt beverages, and hard cider for off-premise consumption on any day of the week during all legal operating hours."

Directors are also expected to review amendments to the city's master street plan concerning no-outlet streets. This comes after almost a month of discussion from the board about street length, the process for variance approvals and expected costs associated with up-to-date firefighting technologies that would come with an extended, no-outlet street.

According to an April 14 report in the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader, the amendments would require developers building on any no-outlet street extending greater than 1,250 feet be approved by a variance and abide by mandatory conditions, such as including residential sprinkler systems in all homes on the street. Developers are also responsible for any additional fire hydrants, to be compliant with Arkansas Fire Code, and "other features as directed by the city fire department or fire code official." However, both residential sprinkler systems and additional hydrants aren't necessary for streets that don't exceed 1,250 feet. The city estimated hydrants cost $3,280.75, not including labor.

During the board's May 7 meeting, Director Bob Coleman, at large, expressed his concern with extending a street that far. Director Brad Burns, Ward 2, expressed his concern with costs associated with development when building residential sprinkler systems into the new homes.

In other business, the board is expected to:

• Make an amendment to a power purchase sale agreement from the Grand River Dam Authority. On Nov. 14, 2007, the GRDA and the city of Siloam Springs entered into an agreement the GRDA would supply electricity and the city would purchase it wholesale. The agreement required the city sell electric power only to retail customers. However, the agreement didn't address electric vehicle charging stations. This amendment will clarify electric charging stations are to be considered retail customers and establish a late payment charge is 1.5 percent per month.

• Approve a mutual aid and assistance agreement with the Arkansas Municipal Power Association. The agreement would allow AMPA members to coordinate response activities and share resources during emergencies, but require the requesting party provide things like food, shelter, water, communication equipment and reimburse the responding member for labor, material costs and equipment.

• Review a final plat development for the East Siloam Commercial Subdivision from Mabo Investments LLC at 3500 Block of Highway 412 East.

• Review a significant development permit from Mabo Investments LLC for a potential Popeye's restaurant at 3500 Block of Highway 412 East.

• Review another significant development permit for a potential Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers from FFC Midwest LLC at 3500 Block of Highway 412 East.

• Review a transportation alternative program grant application for a West Harvard Street side path.

