The official start of summer isn't for another 19 days or so, but in my book the summer always starts when school lets out.

So happy summer, every one, and here's what's on my mind.

• The Siloam Springs football team heads to Pittsburg, Kan., today for Pitt State's football camp, and I know head coach Brandon Craig and his staff are excited.

The Panthers got a lot of good work in during spring ball, but it's always tough going against yourself over and over again. The Pitt State camp gives the Panthers a chance to see what they can do against some fresh faces.

Last year, the Panthers went to Pitt State, not knowing what to expect at the camp. Early on, they got knocked in the teeth a bit, but by the end of the two-day camp they were coming around and had bounced back and shown a thing or two.

Siloam Springs will head back from Pitt State late Monday night and we'll plan on having a report in Siloam Sunday on June 9.

• I've received summer schedules for the football team, both basketball teams, volleyball and cross country for Siloam Springs High School. All of these programs have a busy summer planned out, minus the Arkansas Activities Association dead period, which runs for two weeks in late June and early July. Look for more to come on these teams in the Herald-Leader and Siloam Sunday as the summer rolls on.

• Beginning this week, sports camps are happening all over town. There is Junior Golf Camp beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday and running through Friday at Siloam Springs Country Club. This is the third year SSCC, the First Tee of Northwest Arkansas and the SSHS golf program has put on this camp and the folks there have done a great job.

Also starting on Tuesday is the first of two days of Little Lady Panther Volleyball Camp at Siloam Springs High School. Coach Joellen Wright and her staff and players would love to see your child come learn about volleyball. This camp will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, and Tuesday, June 11, at the Panther Activity Center.

John Brown University has a number of camps in the works this summer for basketball, volleyball and soccer. Information for those camps can be found on JBU's athletic website, www.jbuathletics.com.

• In the meantime, there's plenty of great baseball in the area. The Arkansas Razorbacks notched a national seed in the NCAA Tournament and they're set to play at home at Baum-Walker Stadium through the regional and super regional -- if they keep winning. The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are just down the road in Springdale.

I'm looking forward to a great summer around these parts and I hope you are as well.

-- Graham Thomas is the managing editor for the Herald-Leader. He can be reached at gthomas@nwadg.com. The opinions expressed are those of the author.

Sports on 06/02/2019