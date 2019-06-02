Ervin Gailey

Ervin Gailey, 92, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019, at the Osage Nursing Center in Osage City, Kansas. He was born on May 23, 1926, in Rocky Comfort, Missouri, the son of Arthur and Ella Routhon Gailey.

Ervin grew up in Gentry, Arkansas, and had lived in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, before moving to Osage City in 1960.

Ervin owned and operated Gailey's Cleaners in Osage City from 1960 to 1990. He served in the United States Navy during World War II. He was a member of the Osage City American Legion and the Salt Creek Lighthouse Assembly of God Church in Lyndon, Kansas.

Ervin was married to Bonnie Anderson on March 1, 1952, in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. Bonnie preceded him in death on March 18, 2002. Ervin then married Nancy Deskins on February 4, 2006 in Lyndon.

Ervin is survived by his wife, Nancy of the home; his son, Clyde Gailey of Osage City; his three stepchildren, Charles (Linda) Waldron, Shirley (Charles) Wiley and Dana Waldron, all of Osage City; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Ervin were held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 28, at the Salt Creek Lighthouse Assembly of God Church in Lyndon. Private family interment will be in the Alpine Cemetery.

The family will received friends from 10 a.m. until service time. Memorial contributions may be made to the Salt Creek Lighthouse Assembly of God Church, sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Avenue, Lyndon, KS 66451. Online condolences for the family may be left at feltnerfuneralhome.com.

Wanda Lee Kimbrell

Wanda Lee Kimbrell, 85, of Oaks, Okla., died May 29, 2019.

She was born Nov. 20, 1933, at home in Bokoshe, Okla., to Henry Theo Mills Sr. and Audrey Lee Whiteside Mills. She grew up in Keota, Okla., with three younger brothers. She graduated from Keota High School and went on to Oklahoma A&M College where she earned a bachelor's degree in home economics education. She later received her master's degree in education from Northeastern State University.

She met Billy Ray Kimbrell while they were both students at Oklahoma A&M College and the couple married on July 1, 1956. They raised four children and enjoyed farming for many years. She was a talented seamstress and cook and also enjoyed gardening, working outside, helping others, children, working puzzles, reading the newspaper, tootsie rolls and cookies.

She began her 28-year teaching career by teaching home economics at the Stigler (Okla.) High School and then at Lenapah (Okla.) High School. After moving to Oaks she started the Head Start program and taught kindergarten. She then taught home economics for 20 years at Oaks, teaching life skills and helping e she taught many students valuable life skills and helped her Future Homemakers of America.

She was an active member of the Kansas Eastern Star Chapter where she served as an officer for many years. She served as the Oklahoma Worthy Grand Matron in 1995-96 and Grand Chaplain in 1986-87. She was a member of the Delaware County Retired Educators Association and the Oklahoma Retired Educators Association where she was named as Very Important Member in 2005. She is a long-time member of Oaks Eben Ezer Lutheran Church.

She was preceded in death by one brother, Theo; son-in-law, Rick Enyart; two brothers-in-law; and one sister-in-law.

She is survived by her husband; children, Larry Kimbrell and wife Cindy of Rome, Ga., Gary Kimbrell and wife Dee of Owasso, Okla., Nancy Kimbrell of Oaks, and Kathy Enyart of Wyandotte, Okla.; four grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; two brothers, Bill Mills and Charles Mills; four sisters-in-law; and one brother-in-law.

Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Monday, June 3, 2019, at Oaks High School Gym in Oaks, Okla. Burial will follow at 3 p.m. at Keota Cemetery in Keota, Okla.

An online guest book is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers the family would like to request donations to the Kansas Masonic Lodge 252, c/o Bill Crites 16604 E. 504 Road, Jay, OK 74346; or the General Grand Chapter's Order of Eastern Star Service Dog Project, please make your check is payable to: General Grand Chapter, OES, Memo: Service Dogs, Minyon Shepherd, Co-Chair, 316 Redford Dr., Moore, S.C. 29369.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

Donna Lowe

Donna Lowe, 62, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died on May 26, 2019.

She was born May 7, 1857 in Beardstown, Ill., to Galen Smith Sr., of Claremore, Okla., and Naomi Cooley of Gentry, Ark.

She was preceded in death by her father, Galen Smith Sr.

She is survived by her mother, Naomi Cooley of Gentry; four children, Shannan Surkraw of Rockchester, Ill., Carrie Wright of Perkin, Ill, Amanda Lowe of Springdfield, Ill., and Randy Lowe Jr of Springfield; seven grandchildren; four brothers, Glen Smith Jr., of Claremore, Okla., John Smith of Siloam Springs, Larry Smith of Tulsa, Okla., and Larry Cooley of Gentry, Ark.; and seven sisters, Gail Troutman of Salisbury, N.C., Wanda Livingston of Carthage, Mo., Trena Davis of Siloam Springs, Ark., Cindy Edwards of Gentry, Ark., Missy Dalton of Gentry, Christy Smith of Springdale, Ark., and Tammy Pike of Tulsa, Okla.

A celebration of life for Donna Lowe will be held in the home of Trena and Kevin Davis of Siloam Springs, Ark.

Memphis Carl Jared Shirk

Memphis Carl Jared Shirk of Gentry, Ark., died May 27, 2019, in Siloam Springs.

He was born on May 27, 2019, to Cody Shirk and Shameré Corter.

He was preceded in death by his maternal great-grandmother, Gloria Corter; and his maternal great-grandfather, Bob Truman.

He is survived by his parents, Cody Shirk and Shameré Corter of Gentry; brother, Hunter Corter; sister, Carter Shirk; maternal grandparents, Danny and Tammy Corter; paternal grandmother, Elaine Stanley; paternal grandfather, Kevin Dixon; maternal great-grandmother, Gloria Truman; maternal great-grandfather, Jerry Corter; paternal great-grandmother, Dee Shirk; paternal great-grandfather, Carl Shirk; uncles, Dillon Stanley, Hunter Dixon, and Jonathan Corter; aunts, Whitney Runyan, Nicole Stanley, and Harley Dixon; and numerous great-aunts, great-uncles, and cousins.

Funeral services were 2 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at First Assembly of God in Gentry with Pastor Michael Powers officiating. Burial will follow at Coffelt Cemetery in Vaughan, Ark.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs was in charge of arrangements.

