June 3 -- June 7
Monday -- Chef's salad with dressing; yogurt cup; crackers; cookie
Tuesday -- Baked ham; macaroni and cheese; summer squash; watermelon; whole wheat roll
Wednesday -- Oven-fried chicken; garlic mashed potatoes with gravy; sautéed mixed vegetables; fruit; hot biscuit
Thursday -- Spaghetti with meat sauce; Italian vegetables; fresh fruit; garlic bread
Friday -- Pulled pork on whole wheat bun; pasta salad; baked beans; banana pudding
June 10 -- June 14
Monday -- Rotini chicken with vegetables and Alfredo sauce; mixed salad with Italian dressing; whole wheat roll
Tuesday -- Chili/cheese stuffed baked potato; fiesta corn; fresh fruit
Wednesday -- Baked cod; new potatoes; fresh green beans; strawberry shortcake; whole wheat roll
Thursday -- Grilled hamburger dressed on whole wheat bun; potato salad; baked beans; fresh fruit
Friday -- Chicken tenders; macaroni and cheese; summer vegetables; melon medley
June 17 -- June 21
Monday -- Polish sausage and sauerkraut on bun; German potato salad; oatmeal raisin cookie
Tuesday -- Cheesy chicken spaghetti; mixed green salad with dressing; fresh fruit
Wednesday -- Seasoned beef taco salad-lettuce, tomato, cheese, onion; chips and salsa; sliced peaches
Thursday -- Whole grain chicken wrap; broccoli salad; angel food cake with fresh fruit
Friday -- Chicken-fried steak; mashed potatoes with cream gravy; five-way vegetables; whole wheat bread
June 24 -- 28
Monday -- Breaded chicken club sandwich on whole wheat bun; sweet potato fries; tangy slaw, sliced peaches
Tuesday -- Catfish; French fries; seasoned greens; mixed berry crisp; cornbread
Wednesday -- Chicken quesadilla; charro beans; Spanish rice; salsa and sour cream
Thursday -- Meatloaf; mashed potatoes with gravy; fresh green beans; mixed fruit; whole wheat roll
Friday -- Italian marinated grilled chicken; pasta salad; corn; pineapple/mandarin orange dream cake
-- The Siloam Springs Senior Activity and Wellness Center is located at 750 Heritage Court. Meals are served at noon at the center and are also available for delivery. The suggested donation for meals is $3 for seniors 60 and above. For more information call 479-524-5735.General News on 06/02/2019
