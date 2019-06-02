June 3 -- June 7

Monday -- Chef's salad with dressing; yogurt cup; crackers; cookie

Tuesday -- Baked ham; macaroni and cheese; summer squash; watermelon; whole wheat roll

Wednesday -- Oven-fried chicken; garlic mashed potatoes with gravy; sautéed mixed vegetables; fruit; hot biscuit

Thursday -- Spaghetti with meat sauce; Italian vegetables; fresh fruit; garlic bread

Friday -- Pulled pork on whole wheat bun; pasta salad; baked beans; banana pudding

June 10 -- June 14

Monday -- Rotini chicken with vegetables and Alfredo sauce; mixed salad with Italian dressing; whole wheat roll

Tuesday -- Chili/cheese stuffed baked potato; fiesta corn; fresh fruit

Wednesday -- Baked cod; new potatoes; fresh green beans; strawberry shortcake; whole wheat roll

Thursday -- Grilled hamburger dressed on whole wheat bun; potato salad; baked beans; fresh fruit

Friday -- Chicken tenders; macaroni and cheese; summer vegetables; melon medley

June 17 -- June 21

Monday -- Polish sausage and sauerkraut on bun; German potato salad; oatmeal raisin cookie

Tuesday -- Cheesy chicken spaghetti; mixed green salad with dressing; fresh fruit

Wednesday -- Seasoned beef taco salad-lettuce, tomato, cheese, onion; chips and salsa; sliced peaches

Thursday -- Whole grain chicken wrap; broccoli salad; angel food cake with fresh fruit

Friday -- Chicken-fried steak; mashed potatoes with cream gravy; five-way vegetables; whole wheat bread

June 24 -- 28

Monday -- Breaded chicken club sandwich on whole wheat bun; sweet potato fries; tangy slaw, sliced peaches

Tuesday -- Catfish; French fries; seasoned greens; mixed berry crisp; cornbread

Wednesday -- Chicken quesadilla; charro beans; Spanish rice; salsa and sour cream

Thursday -- Meatloaf; mashed potatoes with gravy; fresh green beans; mixed fruit; whole wheat roll

Friday -- Italian marinated grilled chicken; pasta salad; corn; pineapple/mandarin orange dream cake

-- The Siloam Springs Senior Activity and Wellness Center is located at 750 Heritage Court. Meals are served at noon at the center and are also available for delivery. The suggested donation for meals is $3 for seniors 60 and above. For more information call 479-524-5735.

General News on 06/02/2019