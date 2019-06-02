Scott Linderman/Special to Siloam Sunday A large tree fell in front of a home on Washington Street during the storm on Wednesday. The storm downed trees throughout Siloam Springs and caused power outages to parts of the city.

A severe storm blew through Siloam Springs Wednesday morning, downing trees and power lines throughout the city and surrounding area.

At least one tree fell on a residence at Dawn Hill and several roads were blocked by down trees after the storm.

However, the Siloam Springs fire and police departments did not receive any reports of injuries related to the storm, according to Fire Chief Jeremy Criner and Police Captain Derek Spicer.

The fire department responded to 22 calls on Wednesday, mostly for reports of power line damage or power line fires, Criner said. The police department also responded to several reports of down trees, Spicer said.

About 1,500 people in Siloam Springs were without power at one point but city crews had all the electricity restored by 10:30 p.m., according to Holland Hayden, city communications manager. City crews also cleared trees from streets.

"It was unbelievable how fast the crews were and how hard they worked and how efficient they were," she said. "It is remarkable how talented and dedicated our crews are."

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued in Benton County at 10:41 a.m. followed by a tornado warning at 11:29 a.m., according to Chuck Hodges, meteorologist for the national weather service in Tulsa.

Hodges said he didn't have any definitive information about wind speeds or whether the damage in Siloam Springs was caused by straight line winds or a tornado. The National Weather Service will probably do a damage survey in Siloam Springs that will provide more details, but is a bit backlogged by the recent streak of severe weather, he said.

Tuesday marked the 12th-straight day that at least eight tornadoes were reported to the National Weather Service, according to a report in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

City crews will be picking up brush and tree waste from residences inside the city limits next week, Hayden said. The usual eight-inch limit will be waived. There is not a specific schedule for pickup so residents should cut up the waste as best they can and place it on the curb by Monday, she said.

People should not bring waste to the city sanitation division, Hayden said. Those living outside the city limits can dispose of brush and tree waste at Eco-Vista Waste Management in Springdale, she said.

General News on 06/02/2019