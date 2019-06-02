Sign in
Soccer players earn team awards June 2, 2019 at 5:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs senior Hadley Crenshaw earned the Servant Leadership award for the 2019 soccer season.

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday The following Siloam Springs boys soccer players were honored for the 2019 season: From left, Jaiden Allgood, Hustle Award; Jason Flores, Rookie of the Year; Eli Jackson, Attacking Player of the Year; Carson Wleklinski, Defensive Player of the Year; Wyatt Church, Most Valuable Player; Gerson Matias, Defensive Player of the Year; Alejandro Palacios, Midfielder of the Year; and Adan Montesinos, Most Improved.

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs junior Lindsey Bolstad, left, and senior Lily Slater earned the Heart of a Panther awards for the 2019 soccer season.

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday The following Siloam Springs girls soccer players were honored for the 2019 season: From left, Reina Tiefel, Most Improved; Sachi Lor, Hustle Award; Bethany Markovich, Defensive Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year; Shelby Johnson, Attacking Player of the Year; Hailey Dorsey, Midfielder of the Year; Laura Morales, Most Valuable Player; and Madi Race, Attacking Player of the Year.

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday The following Siloam Springs junior varsity girls soccer players were honored for the 2019 season: From left, Giselle Batres, Defensive Player of the Year; Halle Hernandez, Attacking Player of the Year; Karen Flores, Rookie of the Year; Sachi Lor, Midfielder of the Year; Bailey Johnson, Hustle Award; and Yesenia Flores, Most Improved.

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs senior midfielder Christian Marroquin earned the Mr. Panther Soccer award for the 2019 soccer season.

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday The following Siloam Springs junior varsity boys soccer players received awards for the 2019 season: From left, Sam Jackson, Most Valuable Player; Jacob Poor, Rookie of the Year; Jason Flores, Midfielder of the Year; David Gowan, Hustle Award; Ivan Sandoval, Attacking Player of the Year; Edwin Batres, Defensive Player of the Year; Adan Montesinos, Attacking Player of the Year; and Tate Broquard (not pictured) Most Improved.

Sports on 06/02/2019

Print Headline: Soccer players earn team awards

