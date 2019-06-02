Bud Sullins/Special to Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs assistant volleyball coach Kailey Greenleaf has resigned her teaching and coaching positions in the school district and will take a teaching job at Springdale Central Junior High. Greenleaf's resignation was approved at last Thursday's board meeting. She was a teacher and coach in Siloam Springs School District for five years.

Greenleaf, who was first hired in the district in 2014, is taking a teaching only position at Springdale Central Junior High.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed my time in the Siloam Springs School District, which makes this transition bittersweet," Greenleaf wrote in her resignation letter. "I truly appreciate the support of administrators and co-workers that I have received in the past five years. The opportunities the district has allowed me to take professionally for my career have been truly cherished. I have developed many relationships and connections with the staff, parents and students in Siloam Springs, which I will greatly miss.

Greenleaf was an all-conference setter at Springdale Har-Ber and went on to play volleyball at John Brown University.

She was hired as an eighth-grade volleyball coach and assistant softball coach in 2014. She later moved up to head ninth-grade volleyball coach and assistant track coach. In 2017 Greenleaf was promoted to varsity assistant volleyball coach.

Greenleaf helped the Lady Panthers reach the state semifinals each of the last two seasons.

"I'm grateful to have had such a hard working, servant-hearted assistant, who loved the girls as much as the game," said Siloam Springs head coach Joellen Wright. "Also no doubt her technical expertise in setting will be missed. She made a difference in skills and lives, and I have no doubt she'll continue to do so."

