50 Years Ago

From the Herald and Democrat in 1969

More than 20 outstanding professional truck drivers from Arkansas would compete for championships in the third annual Arkansas Truck Roadeo to be held at the Central Flying Service terminal area at Adams Field, Little Rock, it was announced by Ben A. Garrison, Garrison Motor Freight Inc., Harrison, and President of the Arkansas Bus and Truck Association.

The Arkansas Truck Roadeo began with written and oral examinations covering such areas as firefighting, safety, and trucking industry governing regulations. On Sunday, actual driver competition got underway on an obstacle course, allowing only a few inches of tolerance. The public was invited to the Sunday competition which would be followed by a Petticoat Derby, the women's driving event of the Roadeo.

30 Years Ago

From the Herald-Democrat in 1989

Siloam Springs Panthers Lee Omo and Roy Eason were named to the 1989 All-1-AAA Baseball Team and four other Panthers were honored as honorable mention All-1-AAA.

Omo, a senior second baseman, batted .373 and led the team in runs scored (27) and stolen bases (27).

Eason, a junior, hit .387, and led the Panthers in home runs (8), RBIs (29) and doubles (6). He was also Siloam Springs' top pitcher, posting a 5-3 record and a 3.83 ERA. He recorded 65 strike outs in 58 innings.

Making the honorable mention team were senior catcher Gary Dunlap, senior outfielder Rick Gebhart, senior designated hitter Josh Seitz and junior third baseman Cliff Hickman.

Eason and Jeremy Dawdy were named to the 1-AAA All-tourney team.

10 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 2009

The city was considering hauling its own trash to a landfill or disposal site and save more than $70,000 annually.

City Administrator David Cameron presented Siloam Springs Board of Directors with how much the city would save if it did the hauling.

He said he presented "rough numbers" to the city board and expected to "intensify our due diligence and prepare proposals to fine tune our savings potential."

Roll Off Service Inc. was hauling the city's trash to a Tulsa burn plant.

The immediate savings would be $70,672 annually, but this would be offset by the start-up costs. The return on the investment would start accumulating about four years after the initial costs.

Some of the benefits (of hauling the city's own trash) include being able to obtain competitive bids for landfills and better control on price increases, such as fuel and landfill costs.

Siloam Springs Board of Directors had recently approved a 2.5 percent decrease in trash rates for residential and commercial customers and 10 percent drop in rates for industrial customers.

This decrease came after rates jumped 18 percent for residential customers and 17 percent for business and industrial users Jan. 1.

