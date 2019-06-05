Gary and Carol Kroah of Siloam Springs, Ark., will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on June 6, 2019.

Carol Marie Stoughton of Eldred, Pa., and Gary Milton Kroah of Bradford, Pa., were married on June 6, 1959, by the Rev. Chauncey Eggan and the Rev. William Thomas Kroah -- father of the groom.

Gary's mom proposed to Carol while Gary was away in Bible College preparing for ministry. His parents were moving to California and were inviting the younger couple to go with them. They had six weeks to plan the wedding and left for California a week later.

Gary and Carol have lived in six states and pastored in churches since 1961. Gary was honored for serving in ministry for more than 50 years on May 7, 2019.

The couple have three children, William Kroah and wife Darlene of Tacoma, Wash., Rebecca Duncan and husband Mike of Salisbury, N.C., and Carolyn Hickey and husband Bob of Siloam Springs; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

The couple plans to take an anniversary trip to Pennsylvania and North Carolina to celebrate with family and friends.

