If you find yourself in a bad mood, try these tips to turn your day around.

Your mood can be affected by a number of factors that are out of your control. One of those factors is your temperament, a set of biological personality traits that change very little -- or not at all -- throughout life. People who have a generally positive temperament don't get as affected by things like traffic or upsetting world events as someone with a more negative temperament.

Regardless of your temperament, you can prevent those unavoidable stressors from derailing your mood by changing how you react.

• Don't dwell on it. Ruminating on a stressful event will likely cause your mood to get even worse, as overthinking can lead to feeling overwhelmed and hopeless.

• Redirect your focus. Instead of dwelling on what's making you feel bad, focus on something positive, or engage in an activity that relaxes or pleases you. A quick jog, taking care of a longstanding chore, watching a movie, listening to music or simply talking to someone can help you forget about what's bothering you and make you feel better.

• Write about it. Journaling can be a powerful tool for dealing with recurring bad moods. It helps you recognize problems, fears and concerns as well as what triggers them. It also helps you identify negative thought patterns, and once you recognize those patterns, you can find ways to change them. One downside to journaling is that it can turn into rumination. When you write, focus on something specific, such as what is making you upset, and try to find a solution to your problem. Set a time limit if you need to.

Don't discount the basics

Your physical health plays a significant role in your mood. Research suggests Western-style diets may contribute to depression and people who avoid exercise are more likely to report poor mental health.

Eat a healthy diet that emphasizes fresh and whole foods, and exercise regularly. Aerobic exercise, such as running or swimming, causes your body to release stress-relieving endorphins, and all forms of exercise can lower your risk for chronic conditions that can contribute to depression and anxiety.

Finally, make sure you get between seven and nine hours per night of good quality, restful sleep.

More than mood

Sometimes, your mood can be the result of more than just a bad day. In some cases, it can be a sign of a serious mood disorder that requires treatment from a mental health professional. Watch for these signs and symptoms, which indicate you may need help from a mental health professional:

• Difficulty sleeping, concentrating, remembering or making decisions

• Feeling sad, anxious, empty or irritable for prolonged periods of time

• Having low levels of energy

• Losing interest in hobbies, passions and activities

• Thinking about death or suicide

General News on 06/05/2019