Northwest Arkansas Chambers of Commerce held a press conference on Friday to encourage local businesses and citizens to support people who are being impacted by the historic flooding in the Arkansas River Valley.

The regional chamber also set an example by making a $5,000 donation to Fort Smith United Way to help those impacted by the flood, according to Wayne Mays, chair of the Northwest Arkansas Chambers and president and CEO of the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce.

The regional chamber is comprised of chambers of commerce in Siloam Springs, Fayetteville, Springdale, Rogers and Bentonville, Mays said.

During the press conference, the regional chamber spotlighted some of their members who are stepping up to provide aid, both financial and in-kind, as well as focusing on the need for safety in the flooded ares. They also heard a report about the scope of the damages and the needs in the Arkansas River Valley from U.S. Rep. Steve Womack (R-Ark. 3rd District), who had visited the flooded areas earlier that morning, Mays said.

"I think it's good to know our (Northwest) region is stepping up and helping those folks down there," Mays said. "We are a part of that (Northwest) region."

