Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader David Farmer, a sanitation driver for the city, used a knuckleboom crane to load limbs and brush from a resident's yard into a truck on Monday. The sanitation department will be picking up yard waste created by a storm on May 29 for the next several weeks.

Storm cleanup continues this week after a severe thunderstorm on May 29 blew down trees and power lines throughout town.

The street department finished clearing streets on Friday afternoon, according to public works director Steve Gorszczyk. However, the electrical department is still in the process of clearing limbs and repairing ruts, and the sanitation department will be picking up yard waste created by the storm for the next several weeks, according to electrical department director Phil Stokes and solid waste superintendent Don Tennison.

A total of 16 streets were either totally blocked or had one lane blocked by fallen trees after the storm, Gorszczyk said. Sixteen street department employees worked to immediately move the trees to the sides of the roads on Wednesday, then went back on Thursday and Friday to pick up and remove the debris left on the sides of the roads. In all, the street department employees put in more than 227 hours and picked up 42 loads of debris, he said.

After the storm hit, around 1,500 households lost power, mainly because fuses were blown or trees fell on individual circuits, Stokes said. No main lines were down, he said.

Twenty-six employees from Siloam Springs and another crew of 12 people, sent from Tahlequah, Okla., to help, worked to restore power, Stokes said. Most households had electricity back on within a few hours, but a few outlying areas took a bit longer, he said. All the city's power was restored by 10 p.m., he said.

Stokes said that electrical department employees are still working this week to pick up limbs and repair ruts created during the repairs.

"Be patient with us," Stokes said. "We're trying to let it dry up so we don't muck up yards more. We would like to get it cleaned up as quick as we can, but it's hard to do when the ground is moist."

Before the storm, the electrical department contracted with two tree trimming services to trim trees back from the power lines over the next month. The contractors usually trim back about three years of growth, he said. The preventative measure can help keep the electricity on when storms hit, he said.

Tennison said the amount of limbs, brush and fallen trees is the worst he has seen since the ice storm that hit the area in 2007.

The sanitation department usually picks up yard waste once a month on a rotating schedule based by zone, he said. Usually the brush in each zone is picked up on Monday through Wednesday, but with the additional yard waste created by the storm, it will probably take the department all week to pick up each zone, he said. A map of the zones is available on the city website, siloamsprings.com.

Brush that is picked up is sent to a waste-to-energy facility in Tulsa while limbs and larger pieces of wood are shredded into mulch, which is available for sale to the public, Tennison said.

Citizens have done a great job of making the cleanup easier for city employees by picking up waste and disposing on their own, Gorszczyk said.

"Overall, citizens have done a remarkable job of cleaning up," he said.

