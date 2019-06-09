May 27

• Jonathan Wieberg, 30, was cited in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Brandy Anderson, 41, was arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.

• Kevin Bell, 27, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

May 28

• Thairon Hoelscher, 47, was arrested in connection with criminal contempt.

• Kelly Whitehead, 34, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Holley Haddock, 41, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Larry Whitehurst, 33, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Alvin Lewis, 47, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Erika Sparrow, 25, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Jaeda Fern, 19, was cited in connection with failure to appear and criminal contempt.

• Bryson Flatt, 21, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Angel Dobbs, 26, was cited in connection with shoplifting.

• Brandon McGarrah, 31, was cited in connection with shoplifting.

• Stephanie McMahan, 29, was cited in connection with third-degree domestic battery.

May 29

• John Pike, 36, was arrested in connection with driving while license is suspended, canceled or revoked and failure to appear.

• Rodney Ford, 48, was arrested in connection with driving while intoxicated and careless or prohibitive driving.

May 30

• John Gaunt, 23, was arrested in connection with residential burglary, theft of property and first-degree criminal mischief.

• Gary Calcott, 40, was arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Jose Torres-Burgos, 22, was arrested in connection with criminal contempt.

• Jerry Fitts, 30, was cited in connection with shoplifting.

• Russell Palmer, 35, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Joanna Castaneda, 28, was arrested in connection with driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest, possession of an open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Joseph Price, 32, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

May 31

• Juan Ramirez, 34, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Jamie Armstrong, 34, was arrested in connection with possession of a schedule I or II substance; three counts of possession of a controlled substance; two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia; driving while license is canceled, suspended or revoked; and following too closely.

June 1

• Dewey Coleman Jr., 30, was cited in connection with criminal trespass.

• Dewey Coleman Jr., 30, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Darren Sigourney, 23, was arrested in connection with public intoxication.

• Jackie Malaske, 53, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Bryan Miller, 34, was cited in connection with failure to appear and criminal contempt.

• Ronald Williams, 48, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

June 2

• David Collette, 42, was cited in connection with criminal trespass.

• Tony Watson, 42, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

