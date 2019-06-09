Photo submitted A total of 38 campers attended the first day of Little Lady Panther Volleyball Camp hosted by the Siloam Springs High School volleyball program. The campers posed for a photo with the SSHS players during the first day. The final day of Little Lady Panther Camp is set from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Panther Activity Center in Siloam Springs High School. Cost is $25. For more information, contact coach Joellen Wright at the high school at 524-5134.