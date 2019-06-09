The city board of directors approved amendments to the city's master street plan Tuesday, almost a month after discussion began.

The amendments require developers building on any no-outlet street extending greater than 1,250 feet be approved by a variance and abide by mandatory conditions, such as residential sprinkler systems in all homes on the street. Developers are also responsible for any additional fire hydrants, to be compliant with Arkansas Fire Code, and "other features as directed by the city fire department or fire code official." However, both residential sprinkler systems and additional hydrants aren't necessary for streets that don't exceed 1,250 feet. The city estimated hydrants cost $3,280.75, not including labor.

The amendments apply only to future developments.

Directors also placed on its first reading an amendment that would allow small breweries, nano breweries and microbrewery restaurants operating in accordance with state law to sell "beer, malt beverages, and hard cider for off-premise consumption on any day of the week during all legal operating hours."

Casey Letellier, co-owner of Ivory Bill Brewing, asked the board to consider where this could take his brewery, fiscal impact and Siloam Springs as a whole.

"It will bring us (Ivory Bill Brewing) in line with what's happening with breweries in the rest of the region," Letellier said.

Lettelier noted because Ivory Bill Brewing currently can't sell product for off-premise consumption on Sundays, his business is losing an estimated 25 percent of taproom sales on Sundays. He also said there are some customers who may not return.

Director Marla Sappington, Ward 3, asked if considering an amendment like this would encourage larger retailers to seek the same sorts of privileges.

Arkansas law currently requires a public vote within a city or jurisdiction to allow for alcohol sales on Sundays from larger retailers.

In other business, the board also:

• Approved an amendment to a power purchase sale agreement for the electric department from the Grand River Dam Authority. The amendment clarifies electric charging stations are to be considered retail ports, the late payment penalty for the city is 1.5 percent and clarifies that GRDA may make available various programs and riders for Siloam Springs and other customers in the same rate class without being discriminatory.

• Approved a mutual aid assistance agreement with the Arkansas Municipal Power Association. The agreement is similar to the one the city currently has with Oklahoma, which allowed 12 people from Tahlequah, Okla., to come help restore power during the storms that rolled through the region the last week of May. This agreement allows AMPA members to coordinate response activities and share resources during emergencies, but requires the requesting party provide things like food, shelter, water, communication equipment and reimburse the responding member for labor, material costs and equipment.

• Approved the application for a transportation alternative program grant for the West Harvard Street sidepath. This grant is an 80/20 grant that would only cover the cost of construction; all engineering, environmental right-of-way acquisition and utility relocation must be paid using city funds. The grant application is similar to one the board approved during it's May 21 meeting, but this grant is from a different source of funding.

• Approved a final plat development permit by Mabo Investments LLC for the East Siloam Commercial Subdivision for the 3500 block of Highway 412 East.

• Approved a significant development permit by Mabo Investments LLC for a potential Popeye's restaurant for the 3500 block of Highway 412 East.

• Approved a significant development permit by FCC Midwest LLC for a potential Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers for the 3500 Block of Highway 412 East.

