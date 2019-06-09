The Siloam Springs Police and Fire Departments were called to rescue a motorist who attempted to cross high waters off Ford Fisher Road Friday morning.

Capt. Derek Spicer of the SSPD said he didn't know of any injuries.

Siloam Springs police officials reported the kayak park is flooded and closed and encouraged motorists to turn around, don't drown, according to a Facebook post.

The city's kayak park is located at 19253 Fisher Ford Rd.

The National Weather Service office at Drake Field in Fayetteville reported the area saw 0.03 inches of rain as of 9 a.m. Friday morning. Since June 1, the area has seen 3.52 inches of rain.

The National Weather Service in Tulsa, Okla., reported Friday that severe thunderstorms were expected Friday afternoon, but the risk was limited and flash flooding was not to be expected with the storms.

General News on 06/09/2019