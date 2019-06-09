TAHLEQUAH, Okla. -- The Cherokee Nation Election Commission certified the 2019 General Election results on Monday that have former Secretary of State Chuck Hoskin Jr. and District 6 Tribal Councilor Bryan Warner winning the Principal Chief and Deputy Chief races, respectively.

According to the official results, Hoskin, of Vinita, garnered 7,933 of the 13,795 votes, or 57.51 percent of the ballots cast in the Principal Chief race. Tribal Councilor Dick Lay received 3,856 votes, or 27.95 percent. Tribal Councilor David Walkingstick was disqualified as a candidate for Principal Chief prior to the election for campaign finance law violations.

Hoskin is the 18th constitutionally elected Principal Chief of the Cherokee Nation in tribal history, and seventh elected Principal Chief in the modern era.

"Being elected your Chief is one of the greatest honors of my life. It is a responsibility that I promise to never take lightly," Hoskin said. "We have a tremendous foundation, but there is more work to do to improve the livelihood of our people. I pledge to be a voice for all Cherokees and work hard on their behalf to make our great Nation stronger."

The official Deputy Chief results had Warner, of Sallisaw, receiving 8,060 votes, or 58.88 percent. Warner's opponent, former Tribal Councilor Meredith Frailey, received 5,630 votes, or 41.12 percent.

"I am very humbled and honored to have been elected by the Cherokee people for the office of Deputy Chief," Warner said. "I want to thank Deputy Chief Crittenden for his exemplary service in his capacity as Deputy Chief. I look forward to continuing my service to the communities and people that make up our great Nation."

The eight Tribal Council races were also certified, which include current District 1 Tribal Councilor Rex Jordan, District 8 Tribal Councilor Shawn Crittenden and District 14 Tribal Councilor Keith Austin winning reelection. Other results include Daryl Legg, of Sallisaw, winning the District 6 race and Joe Deere, of Catoosa, winning the District 13 race.

The District 3, District 12 and At-Large races will go to a run-off election on Saturday, July 27. Wes Nofire, who received 310 votes, or 29.47 percent, will be opposed by Deb Proctor, who garnered 306 votes, or 29.09 percent, in the District 3 race. Dora Patzkowski will face Phyllis Lay in the District 12 race. Patzkowski received 215 votes, or 32.92 percent, while Lay earned 197 votes, or 30.17 percent, in Saturday's election. Former Tribal Councilor Julia Coates and Johnny Jack Kidwell will seek the At-Large Tribal Council seat after Coates received 994 votes, or 44.75 percent, and Kidwell received 679 votes, or 30.57 percent.

Voters who requested an absentee ballot for the General Election will automatically receive an absentee ballot for Tribal Council run-off elections. Voters who did not request an absentee ballot, but wish to request one for a run-off election must submit their request by June 17.

Elected leaders will be sworn into office on Wednesday, Aug. 14.

For a full list of the 2019 Cherokee Nation General Election official results, visit https://bit.ly/2HS1OZ1.

