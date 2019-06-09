Harold J. Bayless

Harold J. Bayless, 86, of Kansas, Okla., died June 4, 2019, at Oklahoma State University Medical Center in Tulsa, Okla.

He was born March 8, 1933, in Colcord, Okla., to Harold R. Bayless and Margaret Ann Dill Bayless. He married Evelyn Josephine Brown on June 2, 1956. He worked for Boeing Aircraft and was a dairy farmer. He was a member of the American Legion, a Mason and of the Baptist faith. He served in the U.S. Army.

He was preceded in death by three brothers; two sisters; and one grandson, Jesse Bayless.

He is survived by his wife, Jo of the home; three children, Carla Wilson and husband Kenny of McDade, Texas, Harold Kevin Bayless of Kansas, Okla., and Kristi Bates and husband Ray of Maize, Kan.; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; five brothers, Max Bayless of Westville, Okla., Billy Bayless of Colcord, Okla., Virgil Bayless of Byers, Okla., Dale Bayless of Colcord and Cloys Bayless of Bentley, Kan.; and three sisters, Edra Wiley of West Siloam Springs, Okla., Marilyn Vaughn of Kansas, Okla., and Carolyn Blackfox of Kansas, Okla.

Graveside services were June 7, 2019, at Johnson Cemetery in West Siloam Springs.

An online guest book is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs was in charge of arrangements.

Mitchell Wayne Stanley

Mitchell Wayne Stanley, 66, of Watts, Okla., died June 1, 2019, at his home.

He was born March 15, 1953, in Tulsa, Okla., to Montie James and Juanita Alice Beck Stanley. He spent most of his life in Watts. He was an employee of Franklin Electric in Siloam Springs, Ark., for 32 years and was an avid guitar player from the age of 12.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his oldest sister, Joyce Darlene Freeman.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, K. Michelle Stanley of the home; one son, Jeremiah Stanley and wife Leeza; two granddaughters; a grandson due any day; and siblings, Jerry Stanley of Tulsa, Carrol McCoy and husband Dale of Oklahoma City, Okla., Betty Oliver of Johnson, Ark., Richard Stanley of Watts, and Robert Stanley and Karra Patterson of Midlothian, Texas.

A memorial service will take place at 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Chamberlain School House, located off of Oklahoma Highway 116 at 21576 County Road 528 in Colcord, Okla. A potluck dinner will follow the service.

Beth Wibbeler

Beth Wibbeler, age 96, passed into glory on May 29, 2019, at her home in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, where she lived with her grandson, Tony Campbell. A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, June 29, at 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary of The Pointe Ministry, 1013 S. Maxwell St., in Siloam Springs.

Beth was born on March 6, 1923, in Dodge City, Kansas, to Melvin (Mickey) and Zelma O'Connor. In November 1942, she married Ervin (Bud) Wibbeler, who preceded her in death in 1980. They partnered together in farming and a grocery store in Greensburg, then moved to Russell, Kansas, where they owned a Sears Catalogue store. Upon Bud's death, she joined family members in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, where she was active in The United Methodist Church, Siloam Springs Garden Club, and Welcome Wagon, and was an avid Square Dancer and Bridge player.

She is survived by her son, Richard (Kathy) Wibbeler, Vacaville, California; daughter, Bonnie (Ron) Burtraw of Siloam Springs; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Acknowledgements may be sent to the Burtraws at 301 S. Dogwood St., Siloam Springs, AR 72761. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Circle of Life Hospice may be made in her name at www.circleoflife.com.

PAID OBITUARY

Obits on 06/09/2019