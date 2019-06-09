The city planning commission will review several permits during its meeting Tuesday.

Commissioners will review a lot split development permit for 3303 Cheri Whitlock Dr. by Hico Farms LLC. If approved, the permit will split a 39 acre lot into 32.81 acres and 6.30 acres to create the Sunset Valley Addition, to be owned by Sunset Ridge II.

Associated with the lot split development permit are a rezoning development permit and a significant development permit.

The rezoning development permit will rezone the 6.30 acres from agricultural to roadway commercial and a portion of the 32.81 acres to residential, multifamily. The significant development permit is for the potential construction of 96, tri-plex housing units.

Commissioners will also review a preliminary plat development permit for 1600 Villa View Dr. Commissioners tabled the permit during their May 14 meeting because approval hinged on the city board of directors making amendments to the city's 2014 master street plan during its May 7 meeting. Those amendments were approved at the directors' June 4 meeting.

This development permit would approve potential development for 15 residential family lots.

If approved, the preliminary plat development permit, rezoning development permit and significant development permit will be forwarded to the board of directors for its July 2 meeting.

Commissioners will also review a city staff approved lot line adjustment permit for the 100 block of North Country Club Road and North Lincoln Street by B&C Properties LLC.

The city's board of adjustment will review a street length variance f0r 1600 Villa View Dr.

The city's board of directors approved making amendments to the city's 2014 master street plan during its May 7 meeting. The amendments require developers building on any no-outlet street extending greater than 1,250 feet be approved by a variance and abide by mandatory conditions, such as residential sprinkler systems in all homes on the street. The application shows the proposed street will exceed the maximum length by 276 feet.

