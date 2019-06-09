Photo submitted American Legion Post 29 hosted a sendoff for Boys State on May 24. A total of 18 local boys were selected for the program.

American Legion Post 29 gave a group of local high school juniors a send-off to the Arkansas Boys State and Girls State programs on May 24.

A total of 18 boys and 17 girls are attending the summer leadership and citizenship programs, hosted by The American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary. It represents the largest group that American Legion Post 29 has sponsored within the last 20 years, and probably the largest group since the beginning of the program 70 years ago, according to a press release from Post 29.

Arkansas Boys State took place on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas in Conway on May 26 through 31. Arkansas Girls State took place the same same week on the campus of Harding University in Searcy.

"This week will be one of inspiration, educational and life-changing ideas for these young men and women," the release states. "Not only will they learn leadership skills and confidence, but they will also acquire a basic understanding of the government process. and a lasting foundation for success, both personally and professionally."

Post 29 received donations from 18 businesses and 10 individuals to sponsor the group of students.

General News on 06/09/2019