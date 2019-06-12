June 3
• Kenneth Henderson, 31, was cited in connection with obstructing governmental operations.
• Deborah Mouse, 66, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Raimond Alex, 30, was cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Ronnie Fitts, 49, was cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Corbin Arnold, 23, was cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Denis Vega, 54, was cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Haylea Baughman, 30, was arrested in connection with failure to appear.
June 4
• Kenneth Williamson, 30, was cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Shanna Scates, 37, was cited in connection with two counts failure to appear and two counts of possession of an open container.
• Bobby Thrailkill, 39, was cited in connection with two counts failure to appear and shoplifting.
• Zachariah Free, 26, was cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Micah Garr, 27, was cited in connection with shoplifting.
• Micah Garr, 27, was arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Matthew Acuff, 32, was cited in connection with third degree assault on a family member.
• Megan Acuff, 28, was cited in connection with third degree assault on a family member.
• David Bailey, 33, was cited in connection with failure to appear.
June 5
• Lillie Fields, 19, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Cindy Fields, 56, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Payton Nelson, 23, was arrested in connection with a felony warrant for unauthorized use of a vehicle.
• Leon Blackfox, 42, was cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Trona Partain, 55, was cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Maegan Whitehurst, 30, was cited in connection with driving while license is canceled, suspended or revoked and failure to appear.
June 6
• Angela Paul, 44, was arrested in connection with criminal contempt.
• Jared Calico, 30, was cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Allison Hillian, 27, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.
June 7
• Shawn White, 34, was cited in connection with theft of property.
• Sonya Wiggins, 52, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Derrick Williams, 38, was arrested in connection with failure to appear.
June 8
• Judy Rigsbee, 28, was arrested in connection with possession with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear and a parole violation warrant.
• Michael Shields, 32, was arrested in connection with possession with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Colby Carlson, 44, was arrested in connection with possession with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and four counts failure to appear.
• Jason Lasater, 34, was cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Caitlin Alison, 18, was cited in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Brent Meek, 45, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Joshua Johnson, 21, was arrested in connection with third degree domestic battery.
• Kimberly Welch, 55, was cited in connection with shoplifting.
• Trevor Dowdy, 18, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Preston Cox, 23, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.
June 9
• Dustin Harris, 24, was arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, theft by receiving, resisting arrest, failure to appear and criminal contempt.
General News on 06/12/2019
Print Headline: Arrests and citations