VFW Flag Retirement

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1674, located at 830 S. Lincoln St., is hosting an annual flag retirement ceremony starting at 6 p.m. on Flag Day, Friday, June 14. Anyone is welcome to attend. The post also has a drop off box where community members can place flags in need of retirement.

Firefighters Association fundraiser

The Siloam Springs Firefighters Association is selling smoked ribs as a fundraiser. The smoked ribs will cost $20 for a full rack (5lbs). Tickets can be purchased prior to June 20 from any firefighter or at Station No. 1. The ribs can be picked up on July 3, just in time for July 4 celebrations. For more information, call 479-524-3103 or come by Station No. 1 at 1450 Cheri Whitlock.

Benton County Democrats

The next Benton County Democrats meeting will take place on Thursday, June 20, in the Ralito Room at Fratelli's Pizza, located at 118 S. Broadway in Siloam Springs. Social time will be from 5:30 to 6 p.m. followed by the meeting at 6 p.m. This month's guest is the Democratic Hispanic Caucus. They will talk about their work, share ideas on how to connect with voters and encourage people to help with the 2020 elections.

Writers Guild Conference

The Siloam Springs Writers Guild will host its third annual Writers Conference on Saturday, July 27, at First Baptist Church Siloam Springs, located at 2000 Dawn Hill Road.

The theme for this year's conference is "Cultivating Your Imagination."

Registration is $35 or $30 if postmarked by July 13.

Tables are available for sales and display for $10 each.

A barbecue sandwich meal with fries will be available for $7.

Registration forms are available at www.ssWritersGuild.org and registrations can be mailed to Siloam Springs Writers Guild, 1600 Rosewood Lane, Siloam Springs, AR 72761. For more information, contact Ted Weathers at sswgsisp@gmail.com.

Lively Patriotic music

The Siloam Springs Republican Women will hold a "Lively Evening of Patriotic Music" at 7 p.m. Monday, June 17, at Compass Fellowship Building, located at 318 Main Street. "Red, white and blue" refreshments will be served at 6:30 p.m.

Boys & Girls Club Summer Program Registration

Boys & Girls Club of Western Benton County is accepting registration for the Siloam Springs summer program. The summer program will include two sessions. Session 1 will be through June 28 and session 2 will be July 8 - Aug. 2. During the sessions, the club will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Children will receive breakfast and lunch at the middle school and an afternoon snack will be provided. Prices are $100 per session. To register online, visit www.bgcwbc.org. For more information, call 479-524-4174.

SSRH Auxiliary volunteer drive

Siloam Springs Regional Hospital Auxiliary is looking for willing volunteers for the information desk, obstetrics department, radiology department, surgery department and materials management. The Auxiliary offers an opportunity to help the community while working three or four hours a week. Stop by the front desk of the hospital for an application or call Donna Conger for more information at 479-373-6428.

Coffee with the Commander

Each Saturday morning from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Siloam Post 29 of the American Legion hosts "Coffee with the Commander." A time for those who served to enjoy the camaraderie that they experienced during their time with "Uncle Sam." The event is held in the basement of the American Legion Community Hall located at 110 N. Mount Olive St. The coffee and donuts are fresh; the conversation is usually lively, jolly and informative. Don't miss this opportunity to meet and greet local veterans who are still serving their veteran community. For more information, visit SiloamPost29.org or contact Jim Wilbanks at 850-520-0225.

Coat drive

New and gently used coats and sweaters of all sizes, especially children's sizes, are being collected for those in need. They will be distributed at the clothing giveaway at Eastgate Church of Christ from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on the first Friday of the month. Items also are offered to nursing home residents and students at local schools. All coats will be cleaned by Snappy Dry Cleaners. Coats can be dropped off at the office of Dr. Susan Vaughan at My Family Eye Care located at 820 Stateline Road in West Siloam Springs or Snappy Dry Cleaners located at 618 S. Holly St. or at Eastgate Church of Christ located at 1997 East U.S. Highway 412. For more information, call Joyce at 918-422-5811.

Yoga classes

Bridges to Wellness and the Siloam Springs Parks and Recreation Department are sponsoring Yoga classes. Classes will be 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday nights at the Moss House located at 311 S. Mount Olive St. The cost for classes is $3. For more information, call Sarah Losh at 479-549-3143.

Fire Department feedback

The Siloam Springs Fire Department offers an Emergency Medical Services Customer Survey that will allow individuals who have been treated by a city ambulance to provide honest and confidential feedback about their experience. Customers can provide valuable insight and feedback into the Fire Department's performance.

"Our goal is to constantly strive to improve the quality of the services that we provide to the citizens," said Siloam Springs Fire Department Chief Jeremey Criner. "The feedback that we receive will be an integral part of our quality improvement program."

If you've had any interaction with the city's EMS crews, please take a few minutes to fill out the EMS Customer Survey located on the Fire Department page of the City's website, www.siloamsprings.com/199/Fire.

Senior Activity Center

The Siloam Springs Senior Activity and Wellness Center invites anyone over the age of 60 to come to the center for lunch.

The center is located at 750 Heritage Court. Cost for lunch is $3 donation per meal. There is an exercise room and game room for guests' enjoyment. If you need a ride, the center's van can pick you up. Call 479-524-5735 for more information. Menus and activities calendar is available in the lobby.

Dogwood Literacy Council

It is rewarding to be able to assist someone who is trying to improve their literacy skills in order to help their family. The Dogwood Literacy Council is in need of more volunteers who would like to become a tutor. Training and materials will be provided. For more information, contact Charlie at 479-524-4009.

Make your home safe and accessible

Kind at Heart Ministries is offering help to make homes "safe and accessible" with ramps, widening doors and building handrails. Financial assistance may be available. For more information, contact 479-373-6281 between the hours of 1 and 5 p.m. or email servant@kindatheart.org.

Fundraiser breakfast/band

The Siloam Springs Senior Activity and Wellness Center will host a weekly fundraiser breakfast from 8 to 9 a.m. every Friday at the center, located at 750 Heritage Court. The fundraiser is open to all ages. The center will also host the OK Country Band at 1 p.m. the first Thursday of every month. The performance is free and open to anyone.

Manna Center Thrift Store

The Manna Center Thrift Store is now accepting credit and debit cards for purchases of $10 or more to make it easier for customers to shop. The store is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Customers can like the thrift store on Facebook or stop by and see what the dollar item is for the week. Anything over a month old is half price. The Manna Center is located at 670 Heritage Court, behind the Senior Activity and Wellness Center on Tulsa Street.

Tailwaggers seeking volunteers and donations

Tailwaggers is seeking volunteers to walk dogs and socialize cats at the city animal shelter. They are also in need of donations of chewies, rawhides, cat toys and dog harnesses for the animal shelter. Donations can be dropped off at the animal shelter located at 1300 E. Ashley St. Call 238-3612 for more information.

CrossTraining

CrossTraining is held at 3DPT from 5:30 a.m. to 6:45 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The group shares in scripture, prays and then has a 45- to 60-minute workout. The class is free but voluntary donations can be made to help support the cost of utilities and equipment. For more information, contact Johnny Pittman at 479-220-1967.

Kansas Public Library

The Kansas Public Library has lots of activities to enjoy. The library has a "Freegal Music Service" that offers over 10,000 music labels from 65 countries. A library patron in good standing may download three songs a week for free from https://eodls.freegalmusic.com. Refreshments will be provided. For more news and updates, visit the Kansas Public Library's Facebook page.

Community on 06/12/2019