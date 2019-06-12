Music Circle

Siloam Springs Center for the Arts organizes an ongoing music circle at 3 p.m. on the first, third and fifth Sunday of each month at Creekside Taproom. All are welcome to come sing, play or watch. Songs are posted on the organizations Facebook page a week ahead so those who are interested can learn.

While We're Waiting

While We're Waiting is a grief support group designed specifically for parents who have lost children. The group, led by Don and Deondra Chamberlain, meets the second Tuesday of every month at 6:30 p.m. at Sager Creek Community Church, located at 1600 Cheri Whitlock Drive in Siloam Springs. Refreshments are served. For more information, call 479-549-7005.

Grief Support Group

Siloam Springs Regional Hospital hosts a Grief Support Group with Don Wleklinski, APRN, at 6 p.m. every first and third Wednesday of the month inside Classroom 1 at 603 N. Progress Ave. in Siloam Springs. If you would like to join the group, call 479-220-2772.

VFW Flag Retirement

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1674 offers a flag retirement service to the public. Those who would like to have their flag properly retired can drop it off in a box in front of the post, located at 830 S. Lincoln Street. Flag retirement ceremonies are held on Flag Day, June 14.

Employment Resource Center

For help with employment and unemployment needs, visit the Arkansas Workforce One Stop Center in its new location at 151 Highway 412 E., Suite D. Unemployment and WIOA career services are available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays. Arkansas Rehabilitation is available on Wednesdays by appointment only. WIOA Training/Career Services are available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Thursdays. For more information, call the Siloam Springs office on Tuesdays only at 479-524-5181. For immediate assistance, contact the Rogers office at 479-636-4755 or the Fayetteville office at 479-521-5730.

Republican Women

Siloam Springs Republican Women meetings are held on the fourth Monday of the month at the Compass Fellowship Building, located at 318 Main St. Refreshments are served at 6:30 p.m. followed by the meeting from 7 to 8 p.m. Guests are welcome, including gentlemen and students.

VFW in Siloam Springs

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1674 in Siloam Springs' meetings are held at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at 830 S. Lincoln St. Any veteran who has served in a combat zone for more than 30 consecutive days is eligible to join. For more information call 479-549-7313.

Aqua aerobics

Aqua aerobics for women is held every Monday and Thursday evening from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Hub White Pool at the Walton Lifetime Health Complex on the campus of John Brown University. This class meets in the shallow (4 foot depth) end of the pool and is great exercise in a low-impact environment. Each session is $3 -- no pre-registration is needed. For more information, please contact the WLHC office at 479-524-7303 or email wlhc@jbu.edu.

Bookstore at the Library

The Bookstore at the Siloam Springs Library has wonderful bargains on a great assortment of gently used books, CDs, DVDs, and audio books -- most priced under $2. The bookstore is currently featuring new arrivals in the Children and Teen section. Signs in the library will guide patrons to the bookstore area, which is open Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Donations of used books and electronic media in good condition are always welcomed, especially materials of interest to children and teens. The bookstore is operated by Friends of the Library and all proceeds are used to benefit the library. Everyone is welcome to come and shop in this little hidden corner of Siloam Springs. Friends of the Library seeks and welcomes new members who desire to join their organization and further its mission by volunteering or fund-raising. Information about membership is available at the library.

Senior exercise options

The Walton Lifetime Health Complex on the campus of John Brown University is a participating facility for both SilverSneakers and Silver&Fit programs. These programs are designed for senior Medicare/Medicaid eligible members and offer a unique blend of physical activity for all. Classes are offered five days a week and are taught by certified instructors. Classes meet Monday through Friday from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. There also is a class that meets in the indoor pool on Monday, Wednesday and Friday called "Splash." If eligible, a SilverSneakers or Silver&Fit membership could be covered by insurance at no charge or for a maximum of $25 a year. Find out if you are eligible by going to www.silversneakers.com or www.silverandfit.com. For questions or more information, call 479-524-7303 or email wlhc@jbu.edu.

Radio Control Modelers

The Siloam Springs Radio Control Modelers is a group of local radio control aircraft flyers who fly all types of aircraft models, including fixed wing, helicopters, gliders, multicopters and drones at Allen Field on Waukesha Road in Siloam Springs. The club flies each weekend and Wednesday afternoons, weather permitting. Club meetings are held at the Siloam Springs City Airport in the pilot's lounge on the first Tuesday of even numbered months. Anyone interested in watching the club members fly or learning about this fun and interesting hobby is welcome. For more information visit www.siloamspringsmodelers.org or call 479-549-5362.

Senior Activity and Wellness Center

The Siloam Springs Senior Activity and Wellness Center, located at 750 Heritage Court, serves lunch daily to seniors 60 and older for a $3 donation. The center has an old-time gospel singing every Tuesday starting at 10:30 a.m. There is a watercolor class every Wednesday. Socialization, Wii bowling and dominoes go on daily. The center offers transportation to seniors inside the city limits. To visit online, go to eohc.org and click the center's link or visit the center in person to get its activities calendar/menu. For more information, call 479-524-5735.

Manna Center Thrift Store

The Manna Center Thrift Store, located behind the Senior Activity Center in Siloam Springs, is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Because new merchandise is put out daily, after an item has been in the store for a month it is half price. Also each week the store will have an item that is $1. Check the store weekly for details and like them on Facebook. For more information, contact store manager Judy Martin at 479-524-4877 or call the center at 524-9825.

Mall trip

The Siloam Springs Senior Activity Center goes to Northwest Arkansas Mall in Fayetteville every month. Anyone age 60 or over is welcome to ride along for a $5 donation. For information, call 479-524-5735.

Clothing needed

Community Clothing Closet is open during the week from noon to 6 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. Gently used children's toys and clothing are needed. Blankets are also needed. For information, call 479-276-2003.

Openings at

Development Center

The Siloam Springs Adult Development Center has immediate openings for adults who have been identified as being mentally handicapped or who have cerebral palsy, epilepsy or autism. The center, a sheltered workshop, is located at 500 N. Country Club Road. For information, call 479-524-5911 or email adc@cox-internet.com.

Free developmental screening

Friendship Community Care is offering free developmental screenings for children from birth to 5 years. Screenings will focus on development of fine and gross motor skills, speech skills and overall development. Call Friendship at 479-524-2456 to schedule an appointment.

Tutors needed

Dogwood Literacy Council is looking for volunteer tutors. The council is located at 100 S. Broadway in Siloam Springs. Call 479-524-4009 for information.

Thrift store

Total Life Community Center is a thrift store complete with clothes, library and a gift shop. The store is located south of Gentry on Arkansas Highway 59. Call 479-736-8231 for information.

Animals for adoption on Web

An increasing number of dogs, cats, puppies and kittens without homes are coming into the Siloam Springs Animal Shelter.

Adoptable animals can be seen at www.siloamsprings.com. The Siloam Springs Animal Shelter, located at 200A North Lincoln, is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, except Wednesdays when it's closed for maintenance. It's open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Additional times are available by appointment. Call 479-524-6535 for information.

If you have lost your pet, search the surrounding neighborhood and then visit or call Animal Services. Pets not claimed within five days are subject to adoption.

