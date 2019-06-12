Main Street Siloam Springs will host its second Girl's Night Out this year Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m.

Girl's Night Out is an event specifically for women to stroll downtown and take advantage of extended business hours, enjoy refreshments and support local businesses, according to Main Street Siloam's website.

This month's event will begin with an opening reception at Twin Springs Park from 5 to 6:30 p.m. where women can enter for giveaways and visit with this month's sponsors, Grand Savings Bank and Ozark Pediatric Dentistry. Patrons can also pick up a map of the night's participating businesses, which include 2 Gals Junk, Cafe on Broadway, Creekside Taproom, Heart of the Home, Occasions and Siloam Flowers and Gifts.

"Shopping local and supporting our downtown businesses is part of Main Street (Siloam Springs) mission," said Abby Trinidad, events and marketing coordinator for Main Street Siloam Springs. "We want to thank you for supporting our downtown businesses."

The Siloam Springs Museum will also be open until 8 p.m. to showcase its most recent exhibit, industries of Siloam Springs. The main feature will be the first La-Z-Boy chair Arkansas made, said Amber Black, director of programming and media.

The next Girl's Night Out is scheduled for Sept. 12.

Main Street Siloam Springs is a 501c3 non-profit "dedicated to the preservation and revitalization of historic downtown Siloam Springs," according to its website.

General News on 06/12/2019