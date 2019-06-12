U.S. Air Force Airman Brandon L. Hedges of Siloam Springs graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Hedges is the son of Allison Jordan and stepson of Clinton Jordan of Colcord, Okla., and husband of Ashlynn Hedges of Siloam Springs, Ark.

He is a 2018 graduate of Colcord High School.

General News on 06/12/2019