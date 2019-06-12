Representatives from John Brown University and East Arkansas Community College (EACC) signed an articulation agreement last week to increase opportunities for student access to and success in higher education.

The partnership creates a seamless path for students to earn an associate's degree from EACC and then complete their bachelor's degree at JBU.

"We are so very pleased to enter into this partnership with John Brown University in order to provide our students with additional pathways to a bachelor's degree," EACC Vice President Michelle Wilson said. "By adding new transfer options that support a seamless transition to a four-year degree pathway, this agreement will provide opportunities for our students to continue on the path of higher education."

By clarifying transfer policies and procedures through this formal transfer agreement, the institutions will assist students so that they are not required to retake courses already achieved. Through this agreement, students are eligible to transfer into any of JBU's traditional undergraduate programs on JBU's Siloam Springs campus or JBU's online undergraduate programs.

"This agreement represents a new opportunity for JBU to serve the EACC community in Forrest City and the surrounding area through flexible, engaging online education," Stacey Duke, JBU's dean of online undergraduate programs and strategic initiatives, said.

Under the terms of this agreement, students who graduate from EACC, complete EACC's designated program courses and hold a GPA of 2.5 or higher are eligible for admission to JBU's residential programs or if they hold a GPA of 2.0 or higher, they are eligible for admission to the JBU Online programs.

East Arkansas Community College is a full-service community college that serves a large portion of Eastern Arkansas. EACC's faculty and staff are committed to providing students of all ages and stages of life access to high-quality and affordable education. EACC offers students a variety of academic, technical, vocational, allied health, business and industry training, and non-credit programs. EACC offers a core of general education classes that are fully transferable to other state-supported colleges and universities.

