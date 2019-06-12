Photo submitted Kiwanis of Siloam Springs club member Jimmy Allen (left) introduced guest speaker, James Furgason (middle), District 12 Justice of the Peace for the Benton County Quorum Court, during the June 5 club meeting. Also pictured is Kiwanis Vice President Gary Wheat. Furgason's program focused on the basics of county government and what is next going forward with the county courthouse renovations. Caleb Martin, area director of Young Life, will present the club's next program from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, in the Dye Conference Room on the Campus of John Brown University.

Photo submitted Kiwanis of Siloam Springs club member Jimmy Allen (left) introduced guest speaker, James Furgason (middle), District 12 Justice of the Peace for the Benton County Quorum Court, during the June 5 club meeting. Also pictured is Kiwanis Vice President Gary Wheat. Furgason's program focused on the basics of county government and what is next going forward with the county courthouse renovations. Caleb Martin, area director of Young Life, will present the club's next program from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, in the Dye Conference Room on the Campus of John Brown University.

Photo submitted Kiwanis of Siloam Springs club member Jimmy Allen (left) introduced guest speaker, James Furgason (middle), District 12 Justice of the Peace for the Benton County Quorum Court, during the June 5 club meeting. Also pictured is Kiwanis Vice President Gary Wheat. Furgason's program focused on the basics of county government and what is next going forward with the county courthouse renovations. Caleb Martin, area director of Young Life, will present the club's next program from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, in the Dye Conference Room on the Campus of John Brown University.

Photo submitted Kiwanis of Siloam Springs club member Jimmy Allen (left) introduced guest speaker, James Furgason (middle), District 12 Justice of the Peace for the Benton County Quorum Court, during the June 5 club meeting. Also pictured is Kiwanis Vice President Gary Wheat. Furgason's program focused on the basics of county government and what is next going forward with the county courthouse renovations. Caleb Martin, area director of Young Life, will present the club's next program from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, in the Dye Conference Room on the Campus of John Brown University.

General News on 06/12/2019