Rotary Club

The Siloam Springs Rotary Club meets each Tuesday at noon in the Dye Conference Room, on the John Brown University campus.

Kiwanis Club

Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to changing the world one child and one community at a time. The Siloam Springs Kiwanis club meets every Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. at John Brown University, Dye Conference Room. For information, call 479-524-4625 or visit www.siloamspringskiwanis.com.

Model Railroad Club

Siloam Springs Model Railroad Club meets at 7 p.m. the second Wednesday of every month in Westville, Okla. For information, call 479-220-1802 or 918-723-4181.

Bridge Club

Siloam Springs Bridge Club meets at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Wednesdays of every month. The club is seeking new players who have a basic knowledge of the game. There are no membership fees. For more information, call 479-524-6074.

Siloam Springs Disabled American Veterans

Siloam Springs Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 64 meetings are held at 6 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month at the VFW building, located at 803 S. Lincoln St. Any veteran with a service connected disability or need help with a claim is encouraged to attend.

Breast cancer support group

The Pink Divas breast cancer support group meets at the Siloam Springs Senior Activities Center at 750 Heritage Court at 1:30 p.m. every Thursday. As breast cancer survivors, the Pink Divas are united in helping others experiencing breast cancer diagnosis and treatment through education, encouragement, comfort and financial support. For information call 479-549-4455 or 479-524-6780.

Aqua aerobics

Aqua aerobics for women is held every Monday and Thursday evening from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Hub White Pool at the Walton Lifetime Health Complex on the campus of John Brown University. This class meets in the shallow (4 foot depth) end of the pool and is great exercise in a low-impact environment. Each session is $3 -- no pre-registration is needed. For more information, please contact the WLHC office at 479-524-7303 or email wlhc@jbu.edu.

Civitan Club

Siloam Springs Civitan Club meets at noon the first and third Thursdays of each month at JBU Dye Conference Room.

Civitan's mission is to build good citizenship dedicated to serving individuals and community needs with an emphasis on helping people with developmental disabilities. For more information or to join, call Jerry Cavness at 479-228-3561.

Metal detector group

Coin and Relic Metal Detectors meets each month at 7 p.m. on the third Thursday at the Community Building. There are metal detector instructions, discussions and programs. The meeting is for learning and sharing, no dues. Call 479-524-3084 if interested or just come on meeting day.

