Elizabeth 'Betty' Albertson

Elizabeth "Betty" Albertson, 89, of Decatur, Ark., died June 8, 2019, at Siloam Springs Nursing and Rehab in Siloam Springs, Ark.

She was born April 29, 1930, in Florence, Ore., to Walter Lund and Irene McAndle Lund. She married Arnold Albertson on Jan. 5, 1949, and worked for Peterson Farms.

She was preceded in death by her husband and one sister.

Funeral services were June 11, 2019, at Wasson Memorial Chapel in Siloam Springs. Burial was at Decatur Cemetery.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs was in charge of arrangements.

Linda Jane 'Lynn' Gawenda

Linda Jane "Lynn" Gawenda, 71, of Bentonville, Ark., passed peacefully in her sleep on June 7, 2019, with her family by her side.

Lynn leaves behind her husband of 47 years, Robert "Bob" Gawenda; daughter, Denise Farine and husband Art of Siloam Springs, Ark.; grandchildren, Anthony Gawenda, Mikayla Gawenda Preston, Kaely Gilbert, Brett Anglin, Lexi Stout, Caroline Farine; and sister, Donna Abernathy and husband Rick.

Lynn was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Lillian Zimmer; brothers, Joseph and Gerald Zimmer; and her son, Michael Gawenda.

Lynn served her community as an Emergency Room RN for over 30 years. She had a great passion for gardening and served as a Benton County Master Gardener. She also had a love for animals, and considered all life precious.

The family would like to thank the staff of Ashley Health and Rehabilitation as well as those with Hospice of North Arkansas for their outstanding care.

A celebration of Lynn's life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Hospice of North Arkansas would be appreciated at 4847 Kaylee Avenue, Suite A, Springdale, AR 72762

Judith Francis Klotz Smith

Judith Francis Klotz Smith, 78, of Konawa, Okla., died June 7, 2019, at her home.

She was born Oct. 9, 1940, in Hobbs, N.M., to Lacey Klotz and Myrtle Rae Martin Klotz. She married Carl Smith. She was a certified nurse's aide and loved reading, gardening and doing crafts.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lacey and Myrtle Rae Klotz; her husband, Carl Smith; and one sister, Jackie Sikes.

She is survived by one son, Jacob Squire of Gentry, Ark.; two daughters, Cindy McCool of Chickasha, Okla., and Julie Collins of Konawa; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren.

Swearingen Funeral Home of Konawa is in charge of arrangements.

