Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Eli Jackson was named to the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's All-Area Boys Soccer Team. Jackson helped the Panthers (18-6) reach their fifth straight state finals and finish state runner-up for the second straight year. He finished the season with 24 goals and 17 assists and 54 goals and 27 assists for his career.

A trio of Siloam Springs soccer players were recognized on Sunday with the release of the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's All-Area Soccer Teams.

Boys soccer players Eli Jackson and Christian Marroquin and girls soccer standout Laura Morales were all named to the team, which was selected by area sportswriters with the input of local coaches.

Jackson, an all-state forward, finished the season with 24 goals and 17 assists as the Panthers (18-6) advanced to the state championship game for the fifth straight season and finished as state runners-up. Jackson finished his four-year career with 54 goals and 27 assists.

Jackson also was recently named to the All-Arkansas Preps Boys Soccer Team and will be recognized at the annual banquet at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock.

Marroquin, an all-state midfielder and the 2017 NWADG Newcomer of the Year, saw his season cut short by a broken foot in the last regular game of the season against Russellville on May 1. Before the injury, Marroquin had scored 16 goals with 15 assists. He finished his career with 44 goals and 36 assists.

Both Jackson and Marroquin helped the Panthers win state titles in 2016 and 2017.

Morales, an all-state midfielder/forward, scored 17 goals and had eight assists for the Lady Panthers (14-8). Morales finished her career with 55 goals and 30 assists and helped Siloam Springs win three state titles in 2016, 2017 and 2018. The Lady Panthers were knocked out in the quarterfinals of the Class 5A state tournament in 2019.

• • •

Jose Vega of Springdale was the All-NWADG Boys Player of the Year, while teammate Abram Cordero was Newcomer of the Year. Springdale head coach D.J. Beeler was the Coach of the Year. Boys team members included: Estaban Chavez, Rogers; Christian Chavez, Fort Smith Northside; Luis Paredes, Fort Smith Northside; Eli Jackson, Siloam Springs; Christian Marroquin, Siloam Springs; Tom Schultz, Bentonville West; Nelson Barroso, Springdale; Irvin Sotero, Springdale; Elliott Nimrod, Bentonville; Wyeth McKean, Bentonville; Isaac Delafuente, Van Buren; and Danny Maldanado, Springdale.

Pam Seiler of Rogers Heritage was the All-NWADG Girls Player of the Year, while Olivia Pall of 4A state champion Harrison was Newcomer of the Year. Harrison coach Chris Pratt was Coach of the Year. Girls team members included: Mackenzie Brace, Rogers; Brylie Parker, Harrison; Kenzie Parker, Harrison; Laura Morales, Siloam Springs; Georgia Templeton, Fayetteville; Angelina Diaz, Bentonville; Gisselle Estrada, Springdale Har-Ber; Lanee Knight, Rogers Heritage; Carrie Kotoucek, Bentonville; Maggie Folger, Rogers; and Regan Resz, Fayetteville.

Sports on 06/12/2019