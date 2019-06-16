Commissioners approved a lot split development permit for 3303 Cheri Whitlock Dr. and near the 1900 block of Stephens Road by Hico Farms LLC. The permit will split a 39 acre lot into 32.81 acres and 6.30 acres to create the Sunset Valley Addition, to be owned by Sunset Ridge II.

Commissioners also approved both a rezoning development permit and a significant development permit associated with the lot split permit.

The rezoning development permit will rezone the 6.30 acres from agricultural to roadway commercial and a portion of the 32.81 acres to residential, multifamily. The significant development permit is for the potential construction of 96, tri-plex housing units. Prior to construction, though, a portion of the land near Stephens Road will need to be annexed into the city.

Both permits have been sent to the board of directors for its July 2 meeting.

In other business, the commissioners:

• Approved a preliminary plat development permit for 1600 Villa View Dr. Commissioners tabled the permit during their May 14 meeting because approval hinged on the city board of directors making amendments to the city's 2014 master street plan during its May 7 meeting. Those amendments were approved at the directors' June 4 meeting. The development permit has been sent to the board of directors for its July 2 meeting.

• Reviewed a lot line adjustment permit for the 100 block of North Country Club Road and North Lincoln Street by B&C Properties LLC.

During the city's board of adjustment meeting, commissioners approved a street length variance for 1600 Villa View Dr. The maximum, as outlined in the city's 2014 Master Street Plan, caps no-outlet streets at 1,250 feet with extensions only allowed by variance. The Villa View Dr. development supersedes the maximum street length by 276 feet.

General News on 06/16/2019