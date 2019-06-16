The Hawg City Hawgs -- Siloam Springs' American Legion Post 29 baseball team -- opened up their summer schedule Wednesday with a pair of lopsided wins at Stilwell, Okla.

The Hawgs -- who are playing in the Double-A division -- picked up wins of 12-1 and 12-6, both in five innings.

In the 12-1 win, the Hawgs scored in every inning, plating one run in the first, three in both the second and third innings, one in the fourth and four in the fifth.

Damon Phillips had a hit, a run and three RBIs, while Peyton Wright had two hits, two runs and two RBIs. J.P. Wills had two RBIs, two runs and one hit. A.J. Serrano scored two runs with a hit and an RBI. Caleb Wallace had an RBI, while Elijah Coffey scored a run and had a hit. Jonah Keener had a hit, run and RBI. Dakota Herrell and Lukas Junkermann scored runs for the Hawgs.

Herrell pitched three innings with five strikeouts, while Wills worked an inning with three strikeouts and Keener also worked an inning.

In the 12-6 win, the Hawgs scored three runs in both the first and second innings to go up 6-0. After Stilwell cut the lead to 6-2, the Hawgs responded with three runs in the fourth and fifth.

Coffey and Baron Meek each had two hits, two runs and two RBIs, while Dallas Wallace scored two runs with a hit and three RBIs.

Wills added a hit and RBI, while Keener scored a run and drove in a run. Harrell scored a run, Caleb Wallace scored two runs and had a hit. Dawson Wright had a hit and scored a run, while Peyton Wright scored a run and Serrano had an RBI.

Meek pitched three innings for the Hawgs, while Phillips and Cofffey also pitched.

• • •

Team members include players from Siloam Springs, Gentry and Gravette.

From Siloam Springs are Elijah Coffey, J.P. Wills, Dawson Wright, Dakota Harrell, Colby Mills, Baron Meek, Lukas Junkermann, Reed Willbanks, Isaac Price, A.J. Serrano and L.T. Ellis.

Peyton Wright, Damon Phillips and Ayden Smartt are from Gentry, while Dallas Wallace, Caleb Wallace and Jonah Keener are from Gravette.

The team is coached by Alan Hardcastle, Tony Coffey, who is also general manager, and Chance Junkermann.

• • •

The Hawgs (2-0) are scheduled to host Stilwell on Monday at James Butts Baseball Park for a doubleheader beginning at 5 p.m.

They'll play at Van Buren on Wednesday and then host Clarksville on Thursday in their final games before the Arkansas Activities Association dead period.

2019 Hawg City Hawgs Post 29

Date^Opponent^Time/Result

June 12^at Stilwell, Okla.^W, 12-1

June 12^at Stilwell, Okla.^W, 12-6

June 17^Stilwell, Okla.^5 p.m. (DH)

June 19^at Van Buren^5 p.m. (DH)

June 20^Clarksville^5 p.m. (DH)

July 8^Fort Smith^5 p.m. (DH)

July 14^at Harrison^1 p.m. (DH)

July 19^Harrison^5 p.m. (DH)

July 23^at Fort Smith^5 p.m. (DH)

July 26-28^State Tourn. in Harrison^TBD

