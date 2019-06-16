Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday Kids sampled the pancakes they created during The Great Chemistry Baking Week, a portion of John Brown University's Scholar's Academy designed for middle school students. Sessions for other age groups, focused on different topics also took place last week.

Kids got a chance to experience subjects such as science and language arts from a different perspective during John Brown University's Scholar's Academy last week.

Twenty-five students attended the June session of the summer day camp, which was led by JBU professors with the help of teacher education majors and a Siloam Springs School District teacher.

Second and third grade students wrote their own hero story; fourth and fifth grade students learned about science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM) through the Harry Potter book series; and middle school students explored chemistry in the kitchen, according to organizer Curtis Cunningham, assistant professor of teacher education.

The goal of the camp is twofold -- providing kids an opportunity to follow their interests and learn during the summer and providing the university with a way to connect with the community and welcome people onto campus, Cunningham said.

"We love having lots of life and students and people on the campus even during the summer," he said. "I think it's a win-win for the community and JBU."

The scholar's academy also provides an opportunity for teacher education majors to gain experience working alongside professors and teachers as they design a curriculum and teach, he said.

"This is the first year we have invited teachers from the district to join us as faculty and we're really excited about building that partnership as well," Cunningham said.

Assistant chemistry professor Jill Ellenbarger led the middle school students in The Great Chemistry Baking Week.

Ellenbarger said she got involved with the scholar's academy because "the freedom to be able to explore a topic over the summer with middle schoolers sounded like a lot of excitement."

Students started with the foundational chemistry of atoms, molecules and compounds, then talked about chemical reactions, before applying those principals to different scenarios in the kitchen, she said.

During the week, students tried spherification, a culinary technique used to make liquid into a sphere, and made caramel, pop rocks and pancakes.

As part of the pancake experiment, one group of students made crepes with no agent to make the dough rise, another group made pancakes with baking powder and the third group made pancakes that used yeast as a rising agent. Afterwards, students tasted the results.

Bella May, 12, and Bailee Fields, 14, said they hadn't put much thought into the way chemistry and cooking are related before attending the scholar's academy.

"Of course, there has to be some chemistry in it because everything technically has some chemistry in life," May said.

The girls said the most fun experiment was making pop rocks while the tastiest was making pancakes.

"I've learned how you can incorporate chemistry in cooking," Fields said.

Meanwhile, students in fifth and sixth grade were studying STEAM at Hogwarts. Stephanie Harper, who teaches at the Siloam Springs Intermediate School, led activities inspired by the Harry Potter book series each day, such as sorting hat circuits, muggle art, magical engineering, potion making and even played Quidditch.

Students learned problem solving and critical thinking, and also studied electrical circuits, engineering, physics, animal adaptations, chemistry and art analysis in the process, Harper said.

"It's just problem solving and having fun and doing it through the lens of Harry Potter," she said.

A second scholar's academy session is planned for July 9 through 12. For more information, visit jbu.edu/academic-partnerships/scholars-academy/.

General News on 06/16/2019