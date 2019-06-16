Bobby Ray Jackson

Bobby Ray Jackson, 57, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died June 10, 2019, at his home.

He was born Dec. 12, 1961, in Siloam Springs, Ark., to Sammy Jackson and Sharon Tosh.

He enjoyed spending time outdoors, swimming, fishing and exploring on the river.

He was preceded in death by his father.

He is survived by his mother, of Kansas, Okla.; two brothers, Nick Jackson and wife Deena of Prairie Creek, Ark., and Jeremy Johnson and wife Brandie of Kansas, Okla.; and one sister, June Ward of Bonner Springs, Kan.

The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

Vicki Van Poucke Metsers

Vicki (Van Poucke) Metsers, a resident of Mountain View, California, passed away on April 5, 2019, at the age of 61, after her battle with lymphoma. Vicki is survived by her husband Ron Metsers, her sons Kevin and Erik, daughter Kristi and daughter-in-law Angelina. She is preceded in death by her parents M.L. "Moose" and Nancy Van Poucke.

Vicki was born in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, on November 7, 1957. She was the oldest of three girls, followed by Kathy Murray (Mike), and Patti Eiland (Greg). While growing up, she was active in the Methodist Church, played the flute, performed on the flag line, danced, sang with the special choir group in high school, was involved with Girl Scouts, Rainbow Girls, and later PEO. She graduated from Vanderbilt University with a Bachelor's in Electrical Engineering. She then went on to obtain her Masters at Santa Clara University, receiving an MBA. Vicki had a successful career, working at Hewlett-Packard for nearly 40 years, having been a great colleague and manager to many.

Vicki met her husband Ron while living in California and they married on August 23, 1986. They raised three children together Kevin (31), Erik (28), Kristi (23).

While living in California, Vicki never forgot about her hometown in Arkansas, where she and Ron built a home so they could return and visit with her family and friends every Christmas and for other events. She loved taking time to travel with her kids and her husband Ron, but she was also the most gracious hostess at home, ensuring that her family and friends had a great time at the many dinners, celebrations, and mini-gatherings her happy family hosted.

Vicki was an avid reader and enjoyed watching her primetime competition shows. She never missed an opportunity to cheer on her kids, the Razorbacks, and the Golden State Warriors. Vicki was a kind-hearted, generous and beautiful soul. She will be remembered by all as a loving wife, caring mother, supportive sister, and greatest friend, having touched so many lives during her time with us.

A Remembrance Reception for Vicki is scheduled on June 23 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 325 Twin Springs St., in Siloam Springs. Friends and family are invited to come visit with the family and to share memories of Vicki.

Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Vicki Metsers by mailing Siloam Springs High School, Scholarship Fund. (700 N. Progress Ave., Siloam Springs, AR 72761)

Frances Aileen Millsap

Frances Aileen Millsap, 95, of Springdale, Arkansas, formerly of Siloam Springs and Hot Springs, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019, at Circle of Life Hospice in Springdale.

She was born March 2, 1924, in Paola, Kansas, the daughter of Henry and Maxine Bayles Harrison. She moved with her parents to Siloam Springs when she was four years old.

She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Hal Millsap Jr.; her second husband, Tom Longfellow; and her brother, Tom Harrison.

She is survived by her brothers, Steve Harrison and Hank Harrison and Hank's wife Cheryl, all of Siloam Springs; her three children, Hal and Jan Millsap of Springdale, Rosemary and Ken Steele of Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts, and Holly and Michael Ezell of Weddington Community, Arkansas; eight grandchildren, Tracy Steelman of Aiken, South Carolina; Amy Matayo and husband Doug of Springdale; Emily Mincks and husband Andrew of Rogers; Melissa Chesnut of Loveland, Colorado; Shannon Ogden and wife Victoria of Littleton, Colorado; Michael Ogden and wife Shona of Austin, Texas, Nathan Ezell and wife Rebekah Falkner of Austin, Texas; and Rachel Ezell and husband Michael O'Keefe of Duxbury, Massachusetts; step-grandson Jonathan Steele of Warrenton, Virginia; 23 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Siloam Springs and attended First Christian Church of Hot Springs. She was an avid reader, a published author, loved to write poetry and play the piano, taught Sunday School, sang in the church choir and was in many clubs. She was an active member of PEO over 50 years and served as President.

Memorial service will be held at the Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Chapel in Siloam Springs on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at 2 p.m.

Charles Harvey Stinnett, M.D.

Charles Stinnett

Charles Harvey Stinnett, M.D., died June 14, 2019, at Circle of Life Hospice in Springdale, Arkansas. A resident of Siloam Springs, he was the son of Richard and Irene Stinnett and had one older brother, Carl (now deceased). Charles was born February 26, 1934, and grew up in Horatio, Arkansas. He played linebacker for the Horatio Lions. He first attended the University of Arkansas in 1952 for agriculture, but with encouragement from Dr. Dickinson, his hometown doctor, and Fred Sharp, the pharmacist he worked for in high school, he switched to pre-med. He was admitted to the University of Arkansas College of Medicine in February 1955 during his junior year.

Charles met Barbara at a dinner for incoming medical school freshmen at Mary Maestri's. The two married in 1956 at Barbara's parents' farmhouse in Bloomer, Arkansas, (near Charleston). After graduating from medical school in 1958, their first son, Scott, was born in 1959. Charles completed residency in 1961 and joined Drs. Huskins and Puckett in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. Charles and Barbara's second son, Steve, was born in 1961.

Charles practiced medicine in Siloam Springs for 44 years. He could not have done it without Barbara's unwavering support. It is estimated that he delivered over 1,500 babies, and he considered each and every one of his patients a part of his family. He had two nurses over the period, Willie Elliot and Connie Carter, who worked for him for 9 years and 35 years respectively. He was incredibly grateful for their help. Charles was a member of the National Guard from 1960 to 1968. He and Barbara traveled to 49 states. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; his sons, Scott (Kelley) and Steve (Cindy); and his grandchildren, Benjamin, Elizabeth, Corbin, Bailey, Matt, and Jordan. He inspired some of his children and grandchildren to enter medicine and the medical field--following in his footsteps.

In later years, Charles immensely enjoyed seeing and keeping up with his patients--near and far--as he exercised or drove his always spotless car around town. They were excited to see him and all had wonderful stories to share. He loved to attend the annual scholarship night at Siloam Springs High School to see his patients graduate and embark on new adventures. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Siloam Springs High School Scholarship Fund, 700 N. Progress, Siloam Springs, AR 72761, are greatly appreciated.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at First United Methodist Church in Siloam Springs. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Siloam Springs. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2019, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs.

